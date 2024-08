Investor Update Webcast - FY24 Financial Results

PERTH, Aug. 26, 2024 - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) (OTCQX: WGXRF) (Westgold or the Company) will lodge its FY24 Financial Results with the ASX pre-market open on Thursday, 29 August 2024.

The Company advises that Wayne Bramwell (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer) and Tommy Heng (Chief Financial Officer) will present the results and be available to answer questions via webcast on Thursday, 29 August 2024 at 8:30am AWST / 10:30am AEST.

To listen to the Webcast live, please click on the link below and register your details:

FY24 FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST

Please note it is best to log on a few minutes before the scheduled commencement time to ensure you are registered in time for the start of the call.

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX and TSX by the Board.

