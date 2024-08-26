Li-Metal Corp. Confirms Keshav Kochhar as the CEO Following Successful Interim Term

Toronto, August 26, 2024 - Li-Metal Corp. (CSE: LIM) (OTCQB: LIMFF) (FSE: 5ZO) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company"), a leading developer of lithium metal anode production technologies essential for next-generation batteries, today announced the appointment of Keshav Kochhar as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Kochhar is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the battery and automotive industries. Appointed as interim CEO of the Company on July 8, 2024, he successfully led the sale of the lithium metal production technology to Arcadium Lithium plc, which was completed on August 2, 2024. Prior to this role, Mr. Kochhar served as the Company's COO, where he played a key role in the commissioning of Li-Metal's lithium metal pilot production and lithium anodes pilot production facilities in Markham, Ontario, and Rochester, New York, respectively. Prior to joining Li-Metal in 2021, Mr. Kochhar held the role of CEO and co-founder of Lacero Solutions, a clean technology firm focused on the safe destruction and recycling of airbags.

Anthony Tse, Chairman of the Company, commented, "After careful review, the Board of Directors made the decision to appoint Keshav as the CEO. Keshav has been involved with the Company since 2021 and has achieved remarkable results in his previous roles, including establishing and managing Li-Metal's pilot production companies, successfully securing government grants to grow our technologies and leading his previous company Lacero Solutions to rapid sustainable success." Tim Johnston, Co-Founder and Director of Li-Metal added "Keshav is a proven leader and has had a successful track record which we believe are essential for guiding our Company through its next phase of growth. I am confident that he will continue to elevate our Company's performance and deliver value to our stakeholders."

"I am honored and excited to take on the permanent CEO role at Li-Metal," said Mr. Kochhar. "It has been a rewarding journey over the past three years working with the team to contribute to the Company's growth and achieve significant milestones. Together, we will build on the strong foundation that has been established, focusing on driving innovation, achieving our strategic goals, and creating long-term value for our stakeholders. I look forward to leading Li-Metal into its next chapter and contributing to its continued success."

About Li-Metal Corp.

Li-Metal (CSE: LIM) (OTCQB: LIMFF) (FSE: 5ZO) is a leader in the development of advanced anode production technology to support next generation batteries, providing potential for longer range electric vehicles, electric flight and other advanced applications. At Li-Metal's Rochester facility, the Company continues to actively work with automotive and battery manufacturers in the advancement of next generation batteries. Li-Metal supports battery developers' ability to power more cost-effective electric vehicles that go farther and unlock the future of transportation. For more information, visit: https://li-metal.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, including statements, about, among other things, the Company's strategic plans. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the development of the business of the Company will be completed as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

