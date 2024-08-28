Vizsla Royalties Announces Halt of Trading in Warrants

Vancouver, August 28, 2024 - Vizsla Royalties Corp. (TSXV: VROY) ("Vizsla Royalties" or the "Company") advises that it has elected to halt trading of its warrants (the "Warrants") on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "VROY.WT", due to an inconsistent application of its previously-announced consolidation (the "Consolidation") which resulted in a discrepancy of information in the market regarding the Warrants.

The bulletin issued by the TSX-V on August 22, 2024 applied the Consolidation with respect to the Warrants. The Company understands that the advisory bulletin issued by CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. ("CDS") on August 26, 2024 did not apply the Consolidation with respect to the Warrants.

The trading halt will continue until the Consolidation of the Warrants is consistently applied, and updated bulletins are issued by the TSX-V and CDS.

The Company continues to examine this matter and will consider any legal or other measures as are appropriate on behalf of its shareholders. In the meantime, the Company reserves all of its rights.

About Vizsla Royalties Corp.

Vizsla Royalties Corp. is a precious metals focused royalty company. The Company's principal asset is a Net Smelter Return Royalty on Vizsla Silver Corp.'s (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) flagship Panuco Project located in Mexico. Panuco is a world-class silver and gold development project actively advancing towards production. Panuco currently hosts an estimated in-situ indicated mineral resource of 155.8 Moz AgEq and an in-situ inferred resource of 169.6 Moz AgEq (please refer to Vizsla Silver's Technical Report on Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Panuco Ag-Au-Pb-Zn Project, Sinaloa State, Mexico, by Allan Armitage, Ben Eggers and Peter Mehrfert, dated February 12, 2024).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221420