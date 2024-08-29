Menü Artikel
Torex Gold Reports a Contractor Fatality at the Morelos Complex

18:15 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, August 29, 2024 - Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX: TXG) announces that on the morning of August 29th, a fatal injury occurred involving a contract worker within the Guajes Tunnel.

Jody Kuzenko, President & CEO of Torex, stated:

"We are deeply saddened by the death of a 40-year-old male contractor who suffered fatal injuries while working in the Guajes Tunnel and our thoughts are with his family and friends. Our full support is being provided to his family as we start the work to investigate the incident to understand how we can prevent this from ever happening again."

The appropriate authorities have been notified. Media Luna construction activities in the Guajes Tunnel have been temporarily suspended. An investigation to determine the cause of the accident is expected to commence shortly.

ABOUT TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.

Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City. The Company's principal asset is the Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes ("ELG") Mine Complex, the Media Luna Project, a processing plant, and related infrastructure. Commercial production from the Morelos Complex commenced on April 1, 2016 and an updated Technical Report for the Morelos Complex was released in March 2022. Torex's key strategic objectives are: integrate and optimize the Morelos Property; deliver Media Luna to full production; grow reserves and resources; disciplined growth and capital allocation; retain and attract best industry talent; and build on ESG excellence.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.

Jody Kuzenko
President and CEO
Direct: (647) 725-9982
jody.kuzenko@torexgold.com

Dan Rollins
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Direct: (647) 260-1503
dan.rollins@torexgold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221502


