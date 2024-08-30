AC/DC Battery Metals Announces a New OTCQB Listing for its Shares

Coquitlam - AC/DC Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "AC/DC") (TSXV: ACDC) (OTCQB: ACDBF) is pleased to announce that its common shares commenced trading on the OTCQB marketplace under the symbol "ACDBF" today. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ACDC.

The Company expects that the listing on the OTCQB will provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for US investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and greater reach.

"The listing on OTCQB helps introduce AC/DC to a larger audience and improve liquidity in the stock, which is an important factor in the Company's development," said Tim Fernback, Company President & CEO. "Having better access to US-based shareholders and the broader US markets for securities trading is considered indispensable when broadening the audience for AC/DC's common shares. This will ultimately be a huge benefit for our current and future shareholders."

The OTCQB is a premier and established marketplace for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies, including ESG focused companies, to trade in the United States. It is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. The OTCQB offers companies the opportunity to build their visibility, expand their liquidity and diversify their shareholder base on an established public market. Investors in the United States can learn more about the Company on its OTC Markets profile page located via the following URL: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ACDBF/overview.

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of three claim blocks with a total area of 10,569 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C., in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite. The Mitchell Range Group area claim consists of one claim block covering 8,659 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Nickel Project.

The Copper Property consist of 17 claims comprising 27,525.24 hectares located in the Omineca Mining Division of north-central British Columbia, approximately 150 km north of Fort St. James. The claims are not subject to any royalty terms, back-in rights, payments or any other agreements and encumbrances. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Copper Property

