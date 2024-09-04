Sixty North Gold Mining Reports Initial Assays Return High-Grade Gold Values up to 62.6 gpt from the A-Zone and DD-Zone

Vancouver, September 4, 2024 - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F40) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold")

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. has received the first batch of assays from the recently developed A-Zone West Limb and the parallel DD-Zone located 12 m to the west. A second set of samples of the East Limb of the A-Zone were submitted August 27 with results anticipated in late September.

The newly recognized DD Zone had seven samples collected with the results as shown below:

Sample Date Zone Details Description Gold gpt J089401 2024-07-09 DD Zone muck Quartz with pink alteration 37.5 J089402 2024-07-10 DD Zone 1.3m chp Quartz with pink alteration 6.3 J089403 2024-07-13 DD Zone 30-32 (2m) chp Edge qtz with pink alteration <0.9 J089404 2024-07-13 DD Zone 32-34 (2m) chp Quartz with pink alteration 9.7 J089411 2024-07-22 DD Zone 970 XCE 1m chp Quartz with pink alteration <0.9 J089413 2024-07-23 DD Zone 970 XCE 0.3m chp Quartz with pink alteration vg 62.6 J089417 2024-07-24 DD Zone MR 1.5m chp Quartz with pink alteration <0.9

muck=composite grab sample from blasted rock.

chp = chip sample

The seven samples average 17.24 gpt gold and have an average measured SG of 2.83 gm/cc over sample widths of 0.3 to 2 m.

Figure 1. Fourteen metre slice of an inclined (12% @ 152o) horizontal plane on A-Zone and DD-Zone, Mon Gold Mine.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5873/222074_e83bff2ad4856b5a_001full.jpg

The West Limb of the A Zone had a single sample collected across a 0.3 m width, grading 5.5 gpt.

Photo 1. August 2024 Main Ramp, south face showing 2 m wide pink alteration with quartz. DD-Zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5873/222074_e83bff2ad4856b5a_002full.jpg

Photo 2. South-facing wall of 970XCE showing west limb A-Zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5873/222074_e83bff2ad4856b5a_003full.jpg

The East Limb of the A-Zone has been encountered 32 m east of the West Limb where it exposed over 1 m in the 970 XCE. Samples have been collected and will be reported when they are received.

Photo 3. North-facing east limb of A-Zone. Hammer for scale.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5873/222074_e83bff2ad4856b5a_004full.jpg

Dr. Dave Webb, Ph.D., P.Eng., P.Geol., President & CEO, Director stated, "We are very happy to have confirmed the location of the A-Zone quartz veins of a size and grade as to be economically interesting. Our plan was to expose these veins in preparation for the mining and milling planned for 2025. The discovery of the DD-Zone is an unexpected bonus. Additional sampling will refine these results.

The DD Zone has returned an average grade of 17.24 gpt from seven samples, ranging up to 62.6 gpt gold/0.3 m. It is exposed over 17 m in the Main Ramp where it averages 2.0 m in width. The face of the Main Ramp hosts the DD-Zone where it is 2 m wide on the west-side of the ramp. The West Limb of the A-Zone is narrower than normal and will be tested along strike to confirm widths and grades.

The East Limb of the A-Zone appears to be well mineralized with assays anticipated in late September.

A total of 250 tonnes of mineralized material has been placed on a separate pile. The successful completion of this phase will support the company's acquisition and installation of the permitted 100 tpd mill and relevant infrastructure to restart processing on site. Twelve vein samples were submitted for specific gravity analysis (SPG-04) returning an average of 2.83 gm/cc."

Samples were collected by D.R. Webb and delivered to Bureau Veritas Laboratories (BVI). All assays were completed by BVI, an independent certified laboratory using PRP70-250 preparation and fire assay (FA530-Au) analytical techniques. Two Certified Reference Standards, one at 9.43 gpt +/- 0.44 gpt gold and one blank at <0.01 gpt gold were submitted and returned acceptable results out of 15 submitted samples.

Dr. D.R. Webb, PhD., P.Geol., P.Eng is the Qualified Person and is responsible for the technical details in this release.

About the Company

The Company is developing mining operations for gold on its 100%-owned Mon Gold Property, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. Past production of the A Zone extracted 15,000 tonnes at 30 gpt gold from this vein (Company Technical Report, August 3, 2023, on SEDAR or https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/technical-report/. The Yellowknife gold camp hosts two mines that averaged 30 gpt gold or better (Discovery and Sixty North Gold's Mon Mine), and two that averaged 15 gpt or better for a total production of over 14 million ounces of gold (Con Min and Giant Mine) (ref. Sixty North Gold NI 43-101, August, 2023).

