Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Puranium Energy Announces Debt Settlement

04.09.2024  |  Newsfile

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITES STATES
ALL AMOUNTS EXPRESSED ARE IN CANADIAN DOLLARS

Toronto, September 4, 2024 - Puranium Energy Ltd. (CSE: UX) (FSE: 2DK) (the "Company" or "Puranium") is pleased to announce it is arranging a shares for debt settlement (the "Settlement") for approximately $32,000 in connection with outstanding debts the Company owes various creditors.

In accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued pursuant to the Settlement will be legended with a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

On behalf of the Board,

Jason Bagg,
President & CEO, Director

About Puranium Energy Ltd.

Puranium Energy is focused on uranium exploration on its 85% interest in five EPLs (the "Estate Uranium Properties") totalling 81,955 hectares in the Erongo Province of Namibia, which accounts for approximately 8% of the world's uranium production.

For more information, please contact investor relations at investors@puraniumenergy.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222175


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Puranium Energy Ltd.

Puranium Energy Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3DHQL
CA74609E1097
www.puraniumenergy.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap