Puranium Energy Announces Debt Settlement

Toronto, September 4, 2024 - Puranium Energy Ltd. (CSE: UX) (FSE: 2DK) (the "Company" or "Puranium") is pleased to announce it is arranging a shares for debt settlement (the "Settlement") for approximately $32,000 in connection with outstanding debts the Company owes various creditors.

In accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued pursuant to the Settlement will be legended with a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Puranium Energy Ltd.

Puranium Energy is focused on uranium exploration on its 85% interest in five EPLs (the "Estate Uranium Properties") totalling 81,955 hectares in the Erongo Province of Namibia, which accounts for approximately 8% of the world's uranium production.

