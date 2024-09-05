Belmont Resources Announces Results of AGM

Appointed Dale, Matheson, Carr-Hilton, Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company for the coming year, and

authorized the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor;

Approved the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan;

The motion to fix the number of directors from four to five was defeated;

Elected George Sookochoff, Gary Musil, Patrick Brandl and Michael Kriebel to the board of Directors until the next Annual General Meeting.

September 5, 2024 - Vancouver, B.C., Canada - Belmont Resources Ltd. ("Belmont" or the "Company") (TSX.V: BEA; FSE: L3L2) is providing results from the Company's Annual General Meeting held September 3, 2024 at 615 - 800 West Pender St. Vancouver. During the meeting shareholders of the Corporation:

Subsequent to the annual meeting, the board of directors appointed the following people as officers of the corporation until the next meeting of the Board of Directors:

Mr. George Sookochoff, President and Chief Executive Officer;

Nancy Kawazoe, Chief Financial Officer.

39.19% of the issued and outstanding shares (40,790,297 shares of the total 102,183,273) voted. Thank you to all those shareholders that voted confidence in the Board of Directors.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"George Sookochoff"

George Sookochoff, CEO/President

www.belmontresources.com

