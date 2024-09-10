Electric Royalties Appoints Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. To Provide Financial Advisory and Promotional Services

VANCOUVER, September 9, 2024 - Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. to provide the Company with a range of non-exclusive financial advisory and promotional services. Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services firm that provides assistance to mineral exploration and mining companies in accessing capital markets and enhancing their corporate profile.

Under the engagement, Red Cloud will be paid a fee of $10,000 per month for the services it will render starting on September 1, 2024, for an initial six-month term with the option of renewal on a month-to-month basis thereafter. Under the financial advisory services agreement, Red Cloud will identify and introduce third-parties for potential equity and debt financings, alternative financing arrangements and other transactional opportunities, and under the promotional services agreement, Red Cloud will review and advise on road shows, review, draft and advise on traditional marketing documents, make introductions to meet and communicate with corporate analysts, institutional and professional investors and retail brokers, provide traditional media support and assist in creation of content for Red Cloud's exclusive RCTV platform and dissemination of content via RCTV, and other services as required by the Company.

There are no performance obligations contained in the agreements and Red Cloud will not receive common shares, stock options or any form of equity in the Company as compensation.

Red Cloud and the Company are arms-length parties and Red Cloud and its principals do not currently own or have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company; however, Red Cloud and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future. The engagement of Red Cloud is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 40 royalties in lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper across the world. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades toward a decarbonized global economy.

