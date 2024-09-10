Maple Gold Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results and Shareholder Approval of Joint Venture Restructuring Transaction

Vancouver, September 10, 2024 - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all proposed resolutions at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on September 9, 2024 were duly passed by an overwhelming majority of shareholders. This includes minority shareholder approval of the restructuring transaction (the "Restructuring Transaction") between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. that will result in Maple Gold obtaining legal title and a 100% ownership interest in the multi-million-ounce1 Douay Gold Project ("Douay") and the past-producing, high-grade Joutel Gold Project ("Joutel") (together, the "Projects") located along the Casa Berardi-Douay Gold Trend in Québec, Canada. See the Company's news release dated June 20, 2024 for further details on the Restructuring Transaction.

The results for each of the matters voted upon at the meeting are set out below:

RESOLUTION NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR AGAINST WITHHELD/

ABSTAIN RESTRICTED NON VOTE FOR AGAINST WITHHELD/

ABSTAIN Number of Directors Set at 5 182,004,926 1,147,836 - - - 99.37% 0.63% 0.00% Elect as Director: Michelle Roth 131,412,754 - 28,731,184 - 23,008,824 82.06% 0.00% 17.94% Kiran Patankar 158,970,515 - 1,173,423 - 23,008,824 99.27% 0.00% 0.73% Darwin Green 158,320,641 - 1,823,297 - 23,008,824 98.86% 0.00% 1.14% Maurice A. Tagami 158,512,447 - 1,631,491 - 23,008,824 98.98% 0.00% 1.02% Gérald Riverin 158,321,604 - 1,822,334 - 23,008,824 98.86% 0.00% 1.14% Appointment of Auditors 182,338,331 - 814,431 - - 99.56% 0.00% 0.44% Approval of Amended and Restated

Equity Incentive Plan 138,719,469 21,424,469 - - 23,008,824 86.62% 13.38% 0.00% Approval of the Restructuring Transaction 86,109,667 2,608,902 - 71,425,369 23,008,824 97.06% 2.94% 0.00%​

"We are pleased by this strong vote of confidence from shareholders in the Company's leadership and in favour of the Restructuring Transaction, which consolidates ownership of the Projects and effectively doubles our attributable gold mineral resource base," stated Kiran Patankar, President and CEO of Maple Gold. "Upon completion, Maple Gold will gain 100% control of an established gold mineral resource at Douay, a past-producing, high-grade gold mining complex at Joutel and a fertile and as yet underexplored ~400 km2 land package straddling one of the three major regional deformation zones in the Abitibi, with a clear path to advance the Projects. The Company expects to close the Restructuring Transaction in the coming days and we look forward to announcing our plans for a fully financed Fall/Winter drilling campaign in due course."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Jocelyn Pelletier, M.Sc., P.geo., Chief Geologist of Maple Gold. Mr. Pelletier is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian advanced exploration company focused on advancing the district-scale Douay and Joutel gold projects located in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. The projects benefit from exceptional infrastructure access and boast ~400 km2 of highly prospective ground including an established gold mineral resource at Douay with significant expansion potential as well as the past-producing Telbel and Eagle West mines at Joutel. In addition, the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Eagle Mine Property, a key part of the historical Joutel mining complex.

The district-scale property package also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55-km strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the project ripe for new gold and polymetallic discoveries. The Company is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow mineral resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Notes:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation in Canada. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective,", "strategy", "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements about the resource expansion and discovery potential across the Company's gold projects, and its intention to pursue such potential, and the Company's exploration work and results from current and future work programs. Although the Company believes that forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, as forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events on the date the statements are made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of additional risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release, please refer to the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca or the Company's website at www.maplegoldmines.com. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and/or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any intention to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 The Douay Project contains Indicated Mineral Resources estimated at 10 million tonnes at a grade of 1.59 g/t Au, and Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 76.7 million tonnes at a grade of 1.02/t Au. See the technical report for the Douay Gold Project entitled "Technical Report on the Douay and Joutel Projects Northwestern Québec, Canada Report for NI 43-101" prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. with an effective date of March 17, 2022 and dated April 29, 2022.

