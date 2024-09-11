ESGold to Present at The MoneyShow Toronto

VANCOUVER, September 11, 2024 - ESGold Corp. ("ESGold" or the "Company") (CSE: ESAU, Frankfurt: N2W, OTC: SEKZF), is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at The 2024 MoneyShow in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre North on September 13th and 14th

The Management of the Company invite you to join them at ESGold Booth (#102) located near the front entrance where we will happily discuss the path to production at the Montauban processing plant and short term benchmarks to enhance ESGold's market capital.

In addition, Brad Kitchen, ESGold's President will be presenting "ESGold - The Ultimate ESG Resource Investment" in Presentation Room 104C at 2:00 pm. On Saturday, September 14, 2024.

For further information, including registration, please visit The 2024 MoneyShow Toronto website at https://pdf.moneyshow.com/moneyshows/toms24/schedule-toms24-low.pdf

Pour une traduction française de ce communiqué de presse, veuillez visiter notre site Web à www.esgold.com.

About the Company

ESGold Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. ESGold's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City.

For more information on ESGold Corp. please contact the Company (+1 514-712-1532) or visit the website www.esgold.com for the French version of this press release, for past news releases, 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces. To keep up with what's going on with ESGold please join our shareholders chat room on telegram :https://t.me/+SQeyLoDRjIAwMDVh

