Hecla to Participate in Gold Forum Americas and MINExpo International

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is pleased to announce that Cassie Boggs, its Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, will represent the company at two upcoming industry events: Gold Forum Americas 2024 and MINExpo International.

Gold Forum Americas 2024

Ms. Boggs will deliver a presentation at the Gold Forum Americas in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Monday, September 16, at 3:30 PM Mountain Time. This annual event gathers leading mining executives and investors from around the world. A live webcast of her presentation can be accessed through the following link: https://www.goldforumamericas.com/company-session/3365/.

MINExpo International

Additionally, Ms. Boggs will participate in the Producer CEO Panel at MINExpo International, the world's largest mining event, in Las Vegas, Nevada. This panel will take place on Tuesday, September 24, at 1:00 PM Pacific Time at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Presentation materials for both events will be available on Hecla's website under News & Media > Events & Webcasts at www.hecla.com.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

