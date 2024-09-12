Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Hecla to Participate in Gold Forum Americas and MINExpo International

15:00 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is pleased to announce that Cassie Boggs, its Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, will represent the company at two upcoming industry events: Gold Forum Americas 2024 and MINExpo International.

Gold Forum Americas 2024

Ms. Boggs will deliver a presentation at the Gold Forum Americas in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Monday, September 16, at 3:30 PM Mountain Time. This annual event gathers leading mining executives and investors from around the world. A live webcast of her presentation can be accessed through the following link: https://www.goldforumamericas.com/company-session/3365/.

MINExpo International

Additionally, Ms. Boggs will participate in the Producer CEO Panel at MINExpo International, the world's largest mining event, in Las Vegas, Nevada. This panel will take place on Tuesday, September 24, at 1:00 PM Pacific Time at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Presentation materials for both events will be available on Hecla's website under News & Media > Events & Webcasts at www.hecla.com.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.



Contact

For further information, please contact:

Anvita Mishra Patil, Vice President - Investor Relations and Treasurer

Cheryl Turner, Communications Coordinator

800-HECLA91 (800-432-5291)
Investor Relations
Email: hmc-info@hecla-mining.com
Website: www.hecla.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Hecla Mining Company

Hecla Mining Company
Bergbau
USA
854693
US4227041062
www.hecla-mining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap