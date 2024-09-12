Nord Precious Metals Reports Higher Silver Grade Potential in Historical Unreleased Assays due to Native Silver in Miller Creek Tailings

Coquitlam, September 12, 2024 - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. , (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord" or "Nord Precious Metals"), interprets potential presence for native silver in the calculated head silver grades from metallurgical testwork for the Miller Creek tailings. This may indicate that the historic sonic drill silver assays, as reported for silver only, of the unreleased raw data may be even higher.

As part of a metallurgical test program, a sample of the tailings is taken before the test program begins which is called a head assay. The calculated head assay is determined from the concentrates and tailings that are produced. A mass balance is calculated in every metallurgical test program so that the silver assay taken before the test program is started equals the silver assay produced when the test program is completed. In each of the metallurgical tests, the calculated head assays were generally higher than the head assays indicating that when a head assay is taken, it does not represent all the contained silver. Hence the difference is likely attributed to the presence of native silver. This will be more evident in the subsequent metallurgical testwork news release that is to follow shortly.

Unreleased Miller Creek Raw Head and Calculated Head Silver Assays Highlights:

Average historic unreleased head silver assay in 8 metallurgical tests graded 213 grams per tonne silver.

Average historic unreleased calculated head silver assays in 8 metallurgical tests graded 282 grams per tonne silver.

Average silver assay grade increase is 32 percent.

Potential Higher Silver Grades in Miller Creek Tailings

The potential of higher silver grades in the Miller Creek tailings can be confirmed by assaying the screened coarser portion of the tailings which will be presented in a news release early next week. Including the critical mineral assays makes the historic tailings potentially worthy of reprocessing prior to deposition underground for ground control at the Castle Mine.

Qualified person

The technical information in this news release was approved and prepared under the supervision of Mr. Matthew Halliday, P.Geo., (PGO), President and COO of Nord Precious Metals, a qualified person accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (formerly Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.) recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000 m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals (previously Canada Silver Cobalt Works) Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it completed a 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property, which was spun out into Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. in March 2024 (Nord owns 35% of the outstanding shares of Coniagas); and (2) St. Denis-Sangster lithium project - 260 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground with numerous pegmatites focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock - Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Nord Precious Metal's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Nord Precious Metals is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

