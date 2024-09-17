Palisades Reports 2024 Shareholder Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, Sept. 16, 2024 - Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (TSXV: PALI) ("Palisades" or the "Company") reports the results of its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on September 13, 2024, in Vancouver, BC, Canada. At the Meeting, shareholders approved all of the resolutions detailed in the related management information circular, namely:

Setting the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at four (4);





Electing all nominee directors to the Board of Directors of the Company for the ensuing year;





Appointing Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until a successor is appointment, and authorizing the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor; and





Approving the Stock Option Plan of the Company.

Votes representing 14,410,069 shares were cast, representing 30.08% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company as at the record date. The following table details the results:

Motion Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Broker Non-Vote Number of Directors 14,371,569 (99.733%) 38,500 (0.267%) 0 (0.000%) 0 Election of Directors:







Collin Kettell 14,371,369 (99.731%) 0 (0.000%) 38,700 0.269% 0 Gregor Gregersen 14,371,369 (99.731%) 0 (0.000%) 38,700 0.269% 0 Elizabeth Harrison 14,247,369 (98.871%) 0 (0.000%) 162,700 1.129% 0 William Hayden 14,247,369 (98.871%) 0 (0.000%) 162,700 1.129% 0 Appointment of Auditor 14,372,569 (99.740%) 0 (0.000%) 37,500 0.260% 0 Approval of Stock Option Plan 14,370,369 (99.724%) 39,700 0.276% 0 (0.000%) 0



About Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. is a resource investment company focused on junior companies in the resource and mining sector. The Company seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-initial public offering and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high quality projects. The Company focuses on companies that are in need of financial resources to realize their full potential, are undervalued in capital markets, and/or operate in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk. The Company expects to continue to make investments, pursuant to its dual investment strategy, to achieve broad sector exposure with upside in the event of appreciation in mineral commodities prices, while also providing the potential to realize appreciation in net asset values as a result of discoveries by issuers in which the Company holds larger positions. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol "PALI". Palisades holds a diverse portfolio of securities and derivatives, among which it holds a 21.82% interest in New Found Gold Corp. (TSX-V: NFG).

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Collin Kettell"

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.