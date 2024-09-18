Hot Chili Appoints Investor Relations

PERTH, Sept. 18, 2024 - Hot Chili Ltd. (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or "Company") has entered into a consulting agreement ("Consulting Agreement") with 49 North Investor Relations ("49 North") to provide investor relations consulting services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and applicable legislation. 49 North will work closely with Hot Chili's management team to provide investor relations and consulting services to the Company. Pursuant to the agreement with 49 North, the Company will pay a cash fee of CAD$10,000 per month over an initial period of 12 months, subject to renewal and subject to a one month notice period.

49 North will, among other things, work with Hot Chili to prepare corporate materials and press releases, provide advice on investor relations matters, coordinate non-deal and deal roadshows, recommend and support conference activities, coordinate social media outreach, and assist with investor introductions and communications. 49 North is a Toronto-based full-service investor relations firm with over 20 years of capital markets experience and specializes in supporting publicly-listed small cap growth companies. 49 North and its employees do not control any common shares in the Company.

