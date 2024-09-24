Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Supply Chain Logistical Plan for High Purity Silica Sands Originating from the Belmonte Silica District

Vancouver, September 24, 2024 - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the Company's logistical pathway from extraction to shipping of the high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica sand from the deposits in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil to the domestic and international markets.

The Company has spent the last 9 months defining and executing on this logistics plan as the first initiative under Phase 2 of the Business Plan Roadmap, and in line with the commitment under its partnership with Companhia Baiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM), within the scope of the 40-year lease agreement between the parties.

Homerun has prioritized the establishment of partnerships, in line with its strategy of minimizing CAPEX and TIMELINES to CASHFLOW. Service provider negotiations are at agreement stage with key partners already active in the Belmonte region, for the extraction and processing of HPQ silica sand in the Santa Maria Eterna district of Belmonte, road transportation to the existing Port of Ilhéus, handling, cabotage navigation to the Ports of Vitória (ES) and Aratu (Salvador, BA), and the potential for development and utilization of a private sea terminal closer to the silica sand deposits in Belmonte, Bahia.

Mining of the Santa Maria Eterna deposits will be straightforward surface extraction with a front-end loader, given the simple nature of the totally friable resources. Processing will consist, at an initial stage, of sieving and washing, which brings the HPQ silica sand to a purity that will be well above the standard required for the domestic and international solar glass industry. The HPQ silica sand will then be transported in 1-ton bags or in bulk transport to the Port of Ilhéus, from where it will be either shipped directly to overseas customers; or shipped by cabotage to the Port of Aratu for use in the production of solar glass and for further purification and processing in Camaçari, Bahia; or to the Port of Vitória for larger scale international shipping.

For the future, Homerun is working on a potential plan for shared use of private sea terminal assets in the Belmonte district, where the Company's silica sand could be loaded onto large ocean barges for cabotage to the Ports of Vitória and Aratu, shortening the road transportation distances and thus significantly reducing overall operating costs.

Homerun will be announcing further details for each one of these logistical steps, as agreements are finalized.

"The spirit of partnership that guides Homerun's actions is allowing the Company to dramatically speed up its path to cashflow from the Santa Maria Eterna deposit. Besides the obvious excitement from these economic objectives, this also means that Homerun will be able to accelerate its plans to contribute to the stakeholders of the Belmonte district, through focused social and environmental initiatives.", stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun, further stated "We are on pace and 18 months into our business development plans and I want to extend my compliments to our team for their exceptional focus on execution. Traditional discovery to mining timelines can take more than 10 years and Homerun is condensing that down to 24 months. When combined with the parallel advances in our vertical integration strategy we are well on our way to achieving scale through disruption within our Energy Transition build in both Brazil and beyond".

About Homerun Resources (https://homerunresources.com)

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries.

