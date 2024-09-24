Durango Appoints Strategic Advisor

Vancouver, September 24, 2024 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTCQB-ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Chad McMillan to serve as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Mr. McMillan is a dynamic senior executive with nearly twenty years of experience in and around the capital markets building, running, and helping finance public companies. He is well versed in executive management, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, corporate communications, community relations, and more, having served in roles such as President, CEO, Director, Vice President Corporate Communications, and Strategic Advisor for publicly listed companies. To date, he has led and assisted in several financing, merger, acquisition, and joint venture transactions, particularly in mining and resources, but also technology and entertainment. He is the founder of McMillan Strategies, Kaypieye Media Inc., and Wokaura Art & Innovations Inc., and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Simon Fraser University.

Durango's President, Marcy Kiesman stated: "Durango is excited to have Mr. McMillan join the team as he brings an extensive background within the mining sector having managed, financed, and advanced several resource ventures throughout his career. His background exhibits corporate, technical, and community relations experience that will assist in guiding the Company toward all its goals."

Mr. McMillan, commented, "It's my pleasure to lend my experience and serve the Company as a Strategic Advisor. After speaking with management and agreeing upon a new corporate strategy, I look forward to working with Mrs. Kiesman and her team to execute upon this exciting new venture."

About McMillan Strategies

McMillan Strategies is an experienced strategic advisory firm helping develop exponential ideas with start-ups and public companies. The Company works primarily with early and growth stage companies, as well as corporate turnarounds.

For more information, please visit www.mcmillanstrategies.com.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Troilus gold camp and in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward?looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward?looking statements or forward?looking information, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

