Arizona Sonoran Appoints Nick Hayduk as VP Corporate Development, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU | OTCQX:ASCUF) ("ASCU" or the "Company") today announces the appointment of Mr. Nicholas (Nick) Hayduk as VP Corporate Development, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary complementing the team with a wide-range of Corporate Development and General Counsel expertise for the metals and mining industry. Effective October 1, 2024, Mr. Hayduk will replace Ms. Rita Adiani who will be leaving the Company following a two-week transition period. The Company wishes Ms. Adiani success in her future role.

George Ogilvie, Arizona Sonoran President and CEO commented, "I am delighted to be re-united with Nick after working so successfully with him at Battle North Gold prior to its sale to Evolution Mining. His extensive experience providing strategic and legal advice to established mining and metals companies will be an asset to the team as we build and derisk Arizona's low-risk copper developer through technical studies, and towards final investment decision.

I'd like to thank Rita for her good work steering the Company through the IPO in 2021 and being instrumental in giving the Company other strategic alternatives. The Board and I wish her every success in her future endeavours."

Nick Hayduk has been a corporate lawyer for over 23 years, including 16 years in senior management and executive roles at publicly traded mining companies. Most recently, Nick was Chief Legal Officer, Vice President Corporate Affairs and Corporate Secretary at Excellon Resources Inc., and previously he was Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Battle North Gold Corp., Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer at Lundin Mining Corp., Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Kinross Gold Corp., General Counsel, Operations - Canada and U.S. at Goldcorp Inc. and General Counsel, Canada at Placer Dome. Nick's experience in these roles includes corporate governance best practices, securities and other regulatory compliance, public M&A and private asset transactions valued at over US$18 billion, public equity and debt offerings raising over US$3 billion, senior secured credit facilities of up to US$1.5 billion, multi-national joint-ventures, a wide variety of domestic and international contracts, litigation management, global compliance programs, enterprise risk management, and land title and mineral tenure management. His other professional activities have included being a member of the Advisory Group to the UN Global Compact Network Canada for its Guide for General Counsel - How to influence the board of directors to drive sustainability and the Steering Committee for the European Commission's Feasibility Study for EU-Canada Mineral Cooperation. Prior to joining the mining industry, Nick practiced corporate law at Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP.

Nick is licensed by the Law Society of Ontario, Canada. He holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance and a Law Degree from Dalhousie University, in addition to a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and History from the University of Alberta.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com)

ASCU's objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs and to develop the Cactus and Parks/Salyer Projects that could generate robust returns for investors and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. Contiguous to the Cactus Project is the Company's 100%-owned Parks/Salyer deposit that could allow for a phased expansion of the Cactus Mine once it becomes a producing asset. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ASCU to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals.

Although ASCU has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and ASCU disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

