Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Sky Gold Grants Options

12:15 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, September 28, 2024 - Sky Gold Corp. ("Sky" or the "Company") (TSX.V:SKYG)(US:SRKZF) announces it has set 2,300,000 options at an exercise price of $0.05 good for 2 years to directors, officers and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

The Company further announces it is no longer proceeding with the 3rd tranche of the previously announced financing (see news releases dated May 24, 2024, June 5, 2024, June 19, 2024, June 26, 2024, July 5, 2024 and August 9, 2024). The Company raised an aggregate total of $366,400 in the two tranches completed issuing 6,600,000 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.05 per unit and 520,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.07 per Unit.

Each NFT Unit was comprised of one common share (a "Share") and one transferrable Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") of the Company, each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.07 per Warrant Share for a 36-month period after the Closing Date.

Each FT Unit was comprised of one common flow-through share (a "FT Share") and one transferrable non-flow-through share purchase warrant (a "NFT Warrant") of the Company, each NFT Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional non-flow-through share at a price of $0.10 per share for a 24-month period after the Closing Date.

All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months plus one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

In connection with the Private Placement the Company paid cash commissions of $23,680 and 464,000 warrants exercisable for a period of 12 months from the closing of the Private Placement at a price per share of $0.07.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Mike England
CEO, PRESIDENT & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT
Tel: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3D4F1
CA83085J3001
www.skygoldcorp.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap