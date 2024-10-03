New Age Metals Inc. Announces Final Assay Results from 2024 Lithium Fieldwork Program

October 3rd - Rockport, Ontario - New Age Metals Inc. (TSX.V: NAM; OTCQB: NMTLF; FSE: P7J.F) ("NAM" or the "Company") in conjunction with its Farm-in/Joint Venture agreement with Mineral Resources Ltd. ("MinRes") is pleased to announce the successful completion and recently received assay results from its 2024 exploration program on the Winnipeg River-Cat Lake Lithium Projects, located in Southeast Manitoba.

Harry Barr, Chairman and CEO of New Age Metals commented "We are taking advantage of the current downturn in the global lithium market to thoroughly review and evaluate our extensive dataset, ensuring we are well-positioned for future growth. We're particularly pleased to see high tantalum values on the Lithium One property, as the tantalum market continues to grow despite lithium's recent challenges. Additionally, the preliminary results and projected outcomes from our partnerships with leading subject matter experts at UNB and UBC are highly encouraging. These results will play a crucial role in shaping our future exploration and targeting strategies offering an in-depth understanding of the controls and timing of lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") pegmatites in the project area."

The work campaign was carried out by the Company's technical consultants from Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. ("Axiom") in collaboration with academic partners from the University of New Brunswick ("UNB") and the University of British Columbia ("UBC") with support from the Manitoba Geological Survey. The team, assisted by helicopter, covered substantial ground over the company's property focusing on key lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") style pegmatite showings, major pegmatite-related bodies (including pegmatitic granites, leucogranites, and prominent plutons such as Maskwa, Birse, and Marijane), geophysical trends, demagnetized zones, and historic mineral occurrences. The fieldwork involved detailed observations of mineralogy, texture, and structure, along with extensive sampling of pegmatites, host rocks, and related intrusions throughout the study area.

A total of 102 rock samples were collected by Axiom Exploration Ltd. and submitted to SGS Canada Inc. for comprehensive analysis, with all results now successfully received (See Table 1 below). In parallel, an additional ~200 samples were gathered by Dr. Claude Nambaje as part of the ongoing academic research project. These samples are currently undergoing further investigation using advanced scientific instrumentation at UNB and UBC laboratories. The analysis includes detailed petrographic studies, geochemical profiling, and precise geochronological dating, offering deeper insights into the region's complex mineralization processes to further delineate prospective zones for the Company.

Highlights:

Resampling of the historic Huron pegmatite confirms the presence of high-grade tantalum mineralization with returned assay values of 2014 ppm Ta and 710 ppm Ta (0.246% and 0.087% Ta). The pegmatite is approximately 100 m long and 45 m wide with a thickness up to 3.9 m (Manitoba Inventory File No. 178)

Highly anomalous meta-sediment country rock sample on the Lithman East property grading 461 ppm Li (0.10% LiO) possibly indicating the presence of nearby mineralized pegmatites

Successfully sampled numerous major LCT-style pegmatite occurrences and related granitic intrusions to be analyzed as part of the on-going academic research project

Confirmed highly fractionated granitic intrusions on the Lithium One property with samples returning assays up to 783 ppm Li (0.17% LiO) near the Gray pegmatite and 599 ppm Li (0.13% LiO) in the Greer Lake Leucogranite region

The 20,270 ha project area surrounds the prolific Tanco Mine and is host to numerous LCT-style pegmatites withing the Cat Lake - Winnipeg River pegmatite field

Figure 1: Coarse Tantalite From the Huron Pegmatite on the Lithium One Property



Figure 2: Assay Results from 2024 Fieldwork

About the Research Project

The ongoing research project aims to explore how emplacement modes and country rock types affect the formation and mineralization of rare-element pegmatites in the Winnipeg River-Cat Lake pegmatite field. Key objectives include determining the origins of the dense pegmatite concentration in the region and providing precise dating of pegmatite emplacement to assess its alignment with the local geological history. Notably, the lack of a clearly defined parental granite raises the possibility that some pegmatites may have formed through direct anataxis.

The project is divided into three areas: (1) to understand how mode of emplacement is controlled by regional structural fabrics; (2) characterize mineralogy and mineral chemistry and reconstruct pegmatite petrogenesis to understand relative timing of rare-element mineralization and extrapolate potential for more critical element mineralization in the pegmatite field; and (3) place absolute time constraints on the mineralization using a multi-chronometer geochronology approach

The research will employ advanced scientific techniques to achieve its objectives. In-situ U-Pb dating using Laser Ablation Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (LA-ICP-MS) on columbite minerals, Rb-Sr isotope analysis in micas and feldspars, and U-Pb geochronology will be completed at Micro-Analysis of Trace-element and Isotope Systems (MANTIS) lab at UNB to precisely date the pegmatites. Additional methods, including Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM), Electron Probe Microanalysis (EMPA), and petrographic analysis of polished thin sections, will characterize mineral textures and compositions. These analyses will be conducted at specialized labs at the University of New Brunswick (UNB) and the University of British Columbia (UBC).

The field work for the M.Sc. thesis was initiated in the summer of 2023 during which the focus was on describing and sampling three pegmatite sites in the Cat Lake-Winnipeg River pegmatite field: Tappy, Eagle and F.D. No. 5 pegmatites. The summary of field activities can be found here: https://www.manitoba.ca/iem/geo/field/roa23pdfs/GS2023-4.pdf. These results were presented during the CCMEC conference in Winnipeg in November 2023, the Atlantic Geoscience Forum in Moncton in February 2024 and the GAC-MAC-PEG2024 conference in Brandon in May 2024. The analytical work on samples collected from each locality focused on the geochemistry of micas and feldspars, and geochronology and is currently ongoing.

The Post Doctoral Fellow initiated the summer field work in June 2024. The main objectives are to target the various units of the Bird River domain with an emphasis of collecting outcrop information and samples on the different groups of pegmatite occurrences in the area.

The Manitoba Geological Survey (MGS) has been providing field logistical support to both the MSc. student and post doctoral fellow as part of an ongoing project in the area initiated in 2023. The MGS project is in part a response to the exploration interest in the Brid River domain, which has a well-established potential for critical minerals. The focus of the MGS project is on updating the 1:50 000 scale regional geology map, regional structural trends related with pegmatite emplacement and the mineral occurrences in the multi commodity Bird River domain. The results of the 2023 MGS field season can be found here: https://www.manitoba.ca/iem/geo/field/roa23pdfs/GS2023-2.pdf.

Table 1: Assay Highlights from 2024 Fieldwork Campaign

Sample ID NAD 83 Zone 15 Li ppm Li2O % Cs ppm Ta ppm Rb ppm Nb ppm Be ppm Easting Northing 444782 331832 5580405 783 0.17 105 39.6 1323 134 433 444741 341043 5580051 599 0.13 53.6 20.5 1531 97 2.5 444781 331934 5580461 586 0.13 64.5 26.2 1401 97 2.5 444801 335496 5578794 469 0.10 980 185 10000 49 16 444713 332756 5590474 461 0.10 38.8 0.7 153 6 2.5 444722 332712 5580393 418 0.09 49.3 12.2 1156 94 2.5 444783 331858 5580551 362 0.08 48 19.1 1346 87 2.5 444743 341132 5580347 248 0.05 88.9 9.5 970 51 59 444742 341197 5580202 214 0.05 92.2 8.6 1412 38 2.5 444747 338151 5585996 204 0.04 66.3 5.7 541 49 2.5 444712 332723 5590436 100 0.02 74.1 91.5 1120 70 39 444730 334617 5587827 35 0.01 35.7 14.5 1045 61 2.5 444799 335347 5578618 31 0.01 55.3 52.3 872 145 7 444732 334626 5587893 31 0.01 64.3 40.8 695 61 22 444797 334911 5578316 30 0.01 40.4 59.2 330 51 1975 444800 335347 5578618 28 0.01 62.1 34.1 1159 69 2.5 444721 332791 5580009 21 0.00 4.2 75.4 186 111 9 444706 318604 5586853 19 0.00 167 98 2230 28 141 444717 332872 5579989 14 0.00 1.2 710 19 1079 6 444709 332754 5590289 12 0.00 31 76.9 438 66 2.5 444715 332758 5579978 12 0.00 10.7 60.1 907 85 14 444796 334911 5578317 10 0.00 40.7 158 1086 100 998 444731 334579 5587837 10 0.00 24 35 1054 61 36 444718 332823 5579991 5 0.00 3.1 2014 117 3251 10 444707 318627 5586815 5 0.00 18.6 398 57 68 191 444728 334745 5587994 5 0.00 9.2 135 314 280 8 444708 319099 5586678 5 0.00 222 81 3822 34 111 444803 338385 5578601 5 0.00 7.9 79.8 788 91 13 444804 338682 5578847 5 0.00 10 75.2 1506 86 131 444806 338061 5578576 5 0.00 17 11.7 1231 32 2.5

Sampling, analytical methods and QA\QC protocols

A thorough chain-of-custody and quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program was carried out during the field program. Samples were obtained by rock hammer and rock saw. Sample locations were recorded by handheld Garmin GPS and samples were photographed with the documented number tags, then placed in poly sample bags and zip tied.

The Company's implemented QA/QC procedures included the routine insertion of LCT pegmatite certified standard control samples, lab duplicates, and silica blanks in accordance with industry recommended practices. This was used to test for natural variability, sampling bias, and homogeneity during sample preparation processes within the lab as well as testing the precision of the sample and any possible contamination from the lab and ensure proper calibration of lab equipment. Analytical results of certified reference materials were verified graphically and determined to be within the allowable error of 2 standards deviations of the certified lithium values.

All rock samples were submitted to SGS Canada Inc. for Sodium Peroxide Fusion / ICP-AES and ICP-MS analysis with a focus on Lithium, Tantalum, and Cesium. All soil and biological samples were submitted SGS Canada Inc. in Burnaby, BC for MMI-M (soils) and MMI-MV (bio) analysis with measurement by conventional ICP-MS. SGS Canada Inc. is independent of the Company.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lynde Guillaume (Senior Geologist, Axiom Exploration Ltd.), a Qualified Person, and a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo) who is a registered member of the 'Engineer and Geosciences of Manitoba' (no. 47952).

