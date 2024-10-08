North Peak Receives Permission to Expand Exploration Zone; New Area in Prospect Mountain East to Be Drilled Targeting Previous Homestake Hole

Calgary, October 8, 2024 - North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NPR) (the "Company" or "North Peak") is pleased to announce that the Bureau of Land Management (United States Department of the Interior) has approved the Company's application to modify the Plan of Operations (PoO) at its Prospect Mountain property at Eureka, Nevada (the "Property"), resulting in a 642% increase (to 189.9 acres) of the area on which the Company can conduct surface exploration. This newly expanded surface exploration area now covers the main mountain ridge on the Property, including the more accessible east side.

"This extension of the permitted surface exploration area allows drilling for gold mineralization across a wider area of the Property than the original Plan of Operations exploration area covered," commented Brian Hinchcliffe, CEO. "Drilling at Prospect Mountain East targeting the historic Homestake hole and its mineralization intervals is expected to begin shortly, as the four remaining holes being drilled in the Wabash zone should be finished this week."

The Company will now move its focus on following up on the Prospect Mountain East area, which is at the foot of the east side of the mountain and where there is a historic Homestake hole intersection, where potential Carlin style mineralization was intersected. This isolated historical Homestake hole identified significant gold mineralization at this contact beneath overthrust barren rocks and opens up the potential along the eastern portion of the Property for "hidden" mineralization that doesn't outcrop, in an area previously thought as non-prospective. The Dunderberg shale Hamburg dolomite contact is important for localising CRD and Carlin style mineralization throughout the district and this is the same contact that is found at the Ruby Deeps area, just 6km away within i-80's Ruby Hill property.





Review by Qualified Person

Mr. Mike Sutton, P.Geo., a director of the Company, is the Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who reviewed and approved scientific and technical disclosure in this press release. The Qualified Person has not reviewed the mineral tenure, nor independently verified the legal status and ownership of the Property or any underlying property agreements.

About Prospect Mountain

The Property lies in the Battle Mountain Eureka trend, in an area known as the Southern Eureka Gold Belt, where three styles of mineralization have been identified, gold, silver Carlin style mineralization, Carbonate Replacement gold, silver, lead, zinc mineralization (CRD) and carbonate hosted Porphyry Related Skarn lead, zinc and gold mineralization associated with cretaceous intrusions. At the Property, the CRD mineralization is heavily oxidized to depths of at least 610m (2,000ft) below the top of the ridge line.

A Plan of Operations is in place which covers part of the Property and entitles an operator to pursue surface exploration, underground mining of up to 365,000 tons per annum and certain infrastructural works. It includes a permit to extract water from a well and to build water containment facilities.

A more complete description of Prospect Mountain's geology and mineralization, including at the Wabash area, can be found in the NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Technical Report") on the Prospect Mountain Property, Eureka County, Nevada, USA dated and with an effective date April 10, 2023, prepared by David Pym (Msc), CGeol. of LTI Advisory Ltd. and Dr Toby Strauss, CGeol, EurGeol., of Merlyn Consulting Ltd., which has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the profile of the Company and on the Company's website.

About North Peak

The Company is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NPR". The Company is focused on acquiring historical sites, with low cost producing gold and other metals properties, with near term production potential and 8+ year mine life in the northern hemisphere.

The Company has acquired an initial 80% interest in the Prospect Mountain Mine complex in Eureka, Nevada and has the right to acquire the remainder of the Property (see the Company's May 4 and 23, 2023 and August 25, 2023 press releases).

The Company can give no assurances at this time that its properties and interests will fulfil the Company's business development goals described herein. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

