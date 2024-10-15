McFarlane Lake Mining Presenting at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Conference

TORONTO, October 15, 2024 - McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd. ("McFarlane" or the "Company") (CBOE:MLM)(OTCQB:MLMLF), is pleased to announce that it will be attending this year's Fall Mining Conference sponsored by Red Cloud Securities taking place on October 16 th and 17 th this year. McFarlane's CEO - Mark Trevisiol- is scheduled to present their latest exploration plans on their past producing McMillan Gold Mine on October 17 th at 4:00 p.m. at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in downtown Toronto, Ontario.

At their designated booth at the conference, McFarlane will also be available for one-on-one business meetings for those investors who want more details on the company, its projects and its people. Use the following link to access McFarlane latest investor presentation. Oct 2024 Mcfarlane Lake Mining pdf.pdf

McFarlane is a gold exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of properties. The past producing McMillan and Mongowin gold properties, located 70 km west of Sudbury, Ontario, the past producing West Hawk Lake property located immediately west of the Ontario-Manitoba border, and the High Lake gold property (see Table 1 for resource statement) located immediately east of the Ontario-Manitoba border and 8 km from the West Hawk lake property. McFarlane also owns the Michaud/Munro mineral property situated 115 km east of Timmins along the so-called "Golden Highway". McFarlane is a "reporting issuer" under applicable securities legislation in the provinces of, British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

