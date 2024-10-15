NEMESIA S.À R.L. COMPLETES CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING AND ACQUIRES SHARES AND WARRANTS OF FARADAY COPPER CORP.

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 15, 2024 - Nemesia S.à.r.l, "(Nemesia") and Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l ("Zebra"), two companies controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin and as such joint actors, both of 40, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, announced today that Nemesia today acquired an aggregate of 11,625,000 common shares of Faraday Copper Corp. ("FARADAY" or "the COMPANY" - TSX "FDY - OTCQX: "CPPKF") together with 1'125'000 Common share purchase warrants from Zebra for no consideration pursuant to a private agreement made effective October 14, 2024 between Nemesia and Zebra.

Following completion of the restructuring, Zebra will not hold any common shares of Faraday and Nemesia will hold 24'125'000 common shares or approximately 11.75% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, which includes 12,500,000 common shares or approximately 6.09% of the Company previously held by Nemesia. Considering the 1'125'000 Share purchase warrants held by Nemesia, the current holdings represent a total of 12.23% on a partially diluted basis.

Notwithstanding the restructuring and their post-restructuring positions, Zebra, Lorito Doraline, Lorito Floreal, Lorito Arole and Lorito Orizons continue to be considered as joint actors with Nemesia.

Nemesia acquired the Common shares and Share purchase warrants of Faraday for investment purposes and may from time to time make future investments in or dispose of securities of the Company depending upon the business and prospects of Faraday and depending upon future market conditions.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Barry Baker, 1-604-603 1575.

