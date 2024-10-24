CVW CleanTech CEO Akshay Dubey to Address House of Commons Standing Committee and Attend COP 29 as Part of the Alberta Delegation

Calgary, October 24, 2024 - CVW CleanTech (TSXV: CVW) (OTCQX: CVWFF) ("CVW CleanTech" or the "Company") is proud to announce that its CEO, Akshay Dubey, has been invited to appear before the House of Commons' Standing Committee on Environment and Sustainable Development. Akshay will address the Committee on its study of the environment and climate impacts related to the Canadian financial system. This invitation underscores CVW CleanTech's expertise in developing technology to address significant environmental challenges, and its executive team's expertise within the Canadian financial system.

CVW CleanTech's participation represents a significant opportunity to contribute to critical national discussions on the development of sustainable projects in Canada. With a track record of developing and financing environmentally responsible technologies, Akshay will provide valuable insights that can shape policies to foster a more sustainable economic future.

"Being invited to testify is both an honour and an important responsibility," said Akshay. "It is imperative that we integrate sustainability into the core of our economic frameworks to ensure a resilient and prosperous future for all Canadians."

In addition to this invitation, CVW CleanTech has been selected to join Alberta's official delegation alongside Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, at the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP 29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22, 2024.

This selection highlights the Company's commitment to the commercial deployment of its made-in-Alberta technology, which can contribute to addressing global environmental challenges such as tailings ponds - facilities that worldwide contain 217km³ of material with a total mass of 282 billion tonnes. The Company's Creating Value From Waste™ (CVW™) technology can recover hydrocarbons, water, and valuable critical minerals from oil sands mining tailings, while significantly reducing GHG emissions, VOCs, and tailings volume.

"Our participation at COP 29 will further solidify CVW CleanTech's role as a leader in environmental risk management," Akshay stated. "We are dedicated to advancing dialogue and implementing our innovative solution, which can nearly eliminate methane from oil sands mining operations and help accelerate the world's transition to net zero."

As part of Alberta's official delegation, CVW CleanTech will engage with global stakeholders to exchange knowledge and strategies that can enhance collaborative efforts towards sustainable development worldwide.

