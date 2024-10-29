Muzhu Completes Adit at Wulonggou Gold Mine

Vancouver, October 29, 2024 - Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE:MUZU) ("Muzhu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly owned Chinese subsidiary Louyang Sow International Mining Company Ltd "LSM" has completed the adit and reached the historical workings at the Wulonggou Gold Mine.



Further to the Muzhu's news release of October 17, 2024, LSM has completed an adit to explore past workings by local miners in order to confirm the existence of a mineralized structure known as the F12 vein. When the old workings are exposed, additional work will be conducted to confirm that the F12 vein is consistent, both in width, extension and grade, with some of the veins of WGM that are already in production.

The mineral structures in this mine have been well explored and studied and some of the mineral veins are already in production. The Wulonggou Gold Mine is located in Xishan Township, Luoning County, Henan Province, China. Luoning County and encompasses numerous gold-silver producing mines and historical producers.

Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec. As well, Muzhu has executed two option agreements to acquire up to 80% of the Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG and LMM Properties in the Henan Province located in China.

