Rise Gold Provides Corporate Update

Grass Valley, October 30, 2024 - Rise Gold Corp. (CSE: RISE) (OTCQX: RYES) (the "Corporation") announces that directors John Proust, Murray Flanigan and Benjamin Mossman have resigned from the Corporation's Board of Directors with effect today. Mr. Mossman will continue to provide advisory services to the Corporation.
The Corporation thanks them for their service and wishes them well in their other endeavours.
About Rise Gold Corp.
Rise Gold is an exploration-stage mining company incorporated in Nevada, USA. The Company's principal asset is the historic past-producing Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine located in Nevada County, California, USA.
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Joseph Mullin President & CEO Rise Gold Corp.
For further information, please contact:
RISE GOLD CORP. 345 Crown Point Circle, Suite 600 Grass Valley, CA, USA 95945 T: 530.433.0188 info@risegoldcorp.com www.risegoldcorp.com
The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228394
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!