Electrum Discovery Corp. Announces Engagement of Market Maker

Vancouver - Electrum Discovery Corp. ("Electrum" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ELY |FRA:R8N |OTC:ELDCF) is pleased to announce that it has retained DS Market Solutions Inc. ("DS Market") to provide market making services ("Services") in accordance with TSXV policies and subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Pursuant to the agreement, DS Market Solutions will provide the Company with liquidity services in compliance with the provisions of TSXV Policy 3.4 with the objective of enhancing market depth and increasing liquidity of the Company's common shares. DS Market uses its own funds in providing the Services and, other than securities used for liquidity purposes, it has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company, nor has it any right to acquire same. DS Market Solutions provides the Services through Canaccord Direct DMA. The Company and DS Market are arm's length, unrelated and unaffiliated entities and DS Market has no interest, directly or indirectly in the Company or its securities.

In consideration of the services provided by DS Market, the Company will pay DS Market a monthly fee of $5,000 from the Company's available cash for a minimum term of one month and renewable for successive one-month terms thereafter. Either Party may terminate the arrangement by providing written notice to that effect 30 days prior to the end of the then current term. The services provided by DS Market commenced on October 31, 2024.

About DS Market Solutions Inc.

DS Market is an equity trading advisor to issuers looking to enhance liquidity in their public traded securities. DS Market was incorporated in Mississauga, Ontario in April 2024 and the offices of DS Market are located in Mississauga, Ontario. Mr. David Sears is the sole owner of DS Market and will be providing the services on behalf of DS Market. DS Market's contact is davidsears@dsmarketsolutions.com.

About Electrum Discovery Corp.

Electrum Discovery Corp. is an emerging, mineral exploration and development company focused on the prolific Western Tethyan Belt with two main projects spanning 645 square kilometers of prospective exploration ground in the Republic of Serbia.

Timok East extends over 123 square kilometers across the Timok copper-gold region and includes the recently discovered Bambino copper-gold anomaly, located less than five kilometers from the Bor Copper-Gold Mining Complex.

Novo Tlamino, located in the south-east of the Republic of Serbia, covers 522 square kilometers and includes an inferred mineral resource estimate of 670,000oz AuEq (7,100,000t at 2.9 g/t AuEq average grade), PEA (January 7, 2021)1

Electrum's management team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and advancement of a large portfolio of copper-gold assets, while fostering sustainability, governance and knowledge transfer in the region.

Additional information on Electrum can be found by reviewing the Company's page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information contact:

Dr Elena Clarici, Chief Executive Officer and Director

T: +1 604 801 5432 | E: elena@electrumdiscovery.com | W: electrumdiscovery.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction. Any securities referred to herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information. Such statements include disclosure relating to the Company's expected achievement of specified milestones, results of operations, and expected financial results of the Company. Often, but not always, this forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Electrum, to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, risk related to the failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in Electrum's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under Electrum's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Electrum has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking information contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Forward-looking information has been made as of the date hereof and Electrum disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

1 Preliminary Economic Assessment and NI43-101 Technical Report for the Medgold Tlamino Project, January 7, 2021, www.sedarplus.ca. The effective date of the resource estimate is January 7, 2021. Authors of the Reports are: Mr. Richard Siddle, MAIG, of Addison Mining Services Ltd for Mineral Resources; Dr. Matthew Randall, FIMMM, of Axe Valley Mining Consultants Ltd for Mining; Mr. Ian Jackson, FIMMM, of Bara Consulting for Mineral Processing, and Dr. Andrew Bamber, MCIM, of Bara Consulting Ltd for Economic Analysis.

The PEA is preliminary in nature, and it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be characterized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realised.

