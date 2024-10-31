Vertex Minerals Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia - Vertex Minerals Ltd. (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) has identified major benefits for utilising pre-concentration technology at its Reward high grade gold mine.Ore sorting pre-concentration test work was initiated with leading ore sorting provider TOMRA with outstanding results.94kg of sample from the low-grade stockpile at Reward Gold Mine (Reward) was sorted. The following results were reported;- Head grade to Sorter weighted average grade (WAG) = 3.70 g/t gold,- Ore grade WAG after sorting = 16.22g/t gold (337.20% increase on grade),- Ore/waste split after sorting = 19.31kgs Ore vs 74.54kgs Waste (79% mass reduction),- Gold lost to waste fraction = 0.03grams (>90% efficiency)Refurbishment of the plant is well underway, and Vertex anticipates that the plant will be re-installed at Hill End later this year. The Company anticipates production will commence in January 2025.Vertex acquired a Boart Longyear LM90 underground drill rig to advance exploration at the Reward gold mine below the existing resource.ORE SORTER TEST WORK AND IMPLEMENTATION INTO THE HILL END GRAVITY PLANTPre-concentration technology initiated at the Hill End Gravity Plant to separate highgrade ore from waste before it enters the processing plant.By processing only high-grade ore, energy consumption can be reduced, water consumption will be halved leading to lower operating costs and reduction of the carbon footprint.The small sorting unit will be simply incorporated in the existing plant being refurbished by Gekko.Previous scoping test results from TOMRA suggested that the Greywacke country rock can be efficiently and effectively separated from the high-grade quartz carrying the gold leading to significant head grade uplift and reduced material to be processed.Test Results94kg of sample from the low-grade stockpile at Reward Gold Mine (Reward) was sorted.The following results are reported;- Head grade to Sorter weighted average grade (WAG) = 3.70 g/t gold,- Ore grade WAG after sorting = 16.22g/t gold (337.20% increase on grade),- Ore/waste split after sorting = 19.31kgs Ore vs 74.54kgs Waste (79% mass reduction),- Gold lost to waste fraction = 0.03grams (>90% efficiency)ACQUISITION OF A LM90 UNDERGROUND DRILL RIGVertex has acquired a Boart Longyear LM90 underground drill rig to advance exploration at the Reward gold mine below the existing resource.The Vertex team are planning diamond drill programs for the following:- Below the current JORC-2012 Reward Resource with the aim of expanding upon the existing resource;- Fosters Exploration Target; and- South Star prospect areaAcquisition of the LM90 follows an extensive review of the mineralisation potential below the Reward resource, which has only been drilled up to 50m below the Amalgamated Adit. This area targeted is referred to as the 'Reward mid depths' as it is located just 80m to ~200m below the Amalgamated Adit. Refer to Figure 1*Upon commissioning of the LM90 drill rig, Vertex have planned eight drill holes to target the high-grade Fosters Exploration target.The LM90 has several advantages well-suited to Vertex's requirements, including:- The ability to work on surface and underground;- Safe, Semi-automated, with a rod-handler system which allows for less manual handling;- Allows greater flexibility in drilling over a number of resource and exploration areas; and- LM 90 rigs are well-established in the industry as safe and reliable underground drill rigs.Vertex acquiring its own rig has many advantages;- Per-metre drill costs will be significantly less than hiring an external drill contractor- More control and accuracy over precision of drilling.- Works well with Job sharing- Reduces pressure on Mining crew to have drill cuddy availability- The LM90 rig will be accounted for as an asset on the Vertex balance sheet*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/CHF6G92O





Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.





