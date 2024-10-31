Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Largo to Release its Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024

31.10.2024  |  Business Wire

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2024 results and other updates on Thursday, November 14 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance on the day, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/4eR2Ql8 to receive an instant automated call back.

You may also dial direct to be entered to the call by an operator using the dial-in details provided below.

Conference Call Details

Date:

Thursday, November 14, 2024

Time:

10:00 a.m. ET

Dial-in Number:

Local: +1 416 945-7677

North American Toll Free: +1 888 699-1199

Conference ID:

69391

RapidConnect Link

https://emportal.ink/4eR2Ql8

Replay Number:

Local / International: + 1 289 819-1450

North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 660-6345

Replay Passcode: 69391 #

Website:

To view press releases or any additional financial information, please visit the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at: https://www.largoinc.com/investors/Overview

About Largo

Largo is a globally recognized vanadium company known for its high-quality VPURE® and VPURE+® products, sourced from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on ramping up production of its ilmenite concentrate plant and is undertaking a strategic evaluation of its U.S.-based clean energy business, including its advanced VCHARGE vanadium battery technology to maximize the value of the organization. Largo's strategic business plan centers on maintaining its position as a leading vanadium supplier with a growth strategy to support a low-carbon future.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com.



Contact

For further information:
Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Director, Investor Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Largo Inc.

Largo Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3C7FD
CA5170971017
www.largoinc.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap