Metals Creek Drills 92.05 Meters of 2.12% Copper and 12.18 g/t Silver at the Tillex Copper Project

Thunder Bay, October 31, 2024 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce the results from the third hole of the recently completed (See News Release: September 17, 2024) diamond drilling program at the Tillex Copper Project located in Currie Township, 65 km east of Timmins, Ontario and approximately 45 km from the Kidd Creek Met site.

TX24-022 was an undercut (See Fig 1. Schematic Cross Section 135N) of hole TX24-021 (See News Release October 22, 2024) which intersected high grade copper mineralization within mineralized graphitic argillites, feldspar porphyry and dacitic tuffs in an effort to extend mineralization at depth and further refine the fold structure within the central portion of the Tillex Deposit. This hole returned a down hole intercept of 92.05 meters (m) (36.95m to 129.00m) of 2.12% Copper (Cu) and 12.18 grams per tonne (g/t) Silver (Ag) (See Fig.1: Schematic Cross Section). Included in this intersection is higher grade interval of 4.02% Cu and 19.70g/t Ag over 18.40m (108.60m to 127.00m) which is a part of a broader zone of higher-grade mineralization of 3.26% Cu and 20.92g/t Ag over 29.00m (98.00m to 127.00m).

Hole Number Meters From Meters To Total Meters Cu % Ag g/t TX24-022 36.95 129.00 92.05 2.12 12.18 including 98.00 127.00 29.00 3.26 20.92 and 108.60 127.00 18.40 4.02 19.70

Table 1: Drill intercepts for hole TX24-022

Note: True widths are approximately 70-80% of downhole intercept





Fig 1: Schematic Cross Section 135N, Hole TX24-022

Mineralization consists of locally very fine, pervasive disseminated chalcopyrite, cross-cutting stringers as well as local blebby style to chalcopyrite veins within mineralized graphitic argillites with local pyrite and pyrrhotite. Galena and sphalerite is also locally present. Alteration consists mainly of chlorite and locally pervasive clay alteration with quartz veining and potassic alteration within the feldspar porphyry. Significant folding and fracturing is present within the mineralized stratigraphy resulting in very prominent displacement of stratigraphy. Mineralized feldspar porphyry is also present within the argillites further adding to the exploration potential to the Tillex Copper Project. With the complex structural folding within the Tillex Deposit, tighter drill spacing is required to properly define mineralization both at depth and along strike.

A fourth hole TX24-023 was abandoned due to bad ground conditions.

All holes have been released from this program. These results are currently being compiled, the geological modelling refined and planning is currently underway for potential future drilling.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. Samples utilized aqua regia digestion with analysis performed by ICP. Over limits were performed by ICP-OES. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corp., including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek owns and/or has option agreements in place to acquire a 100% interest in claims in the Shabaqua Corners area of North western Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

