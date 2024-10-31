Benton Continues to Drill Wide Intervals of Significant Gold at South Pond Extending Strike Length 600 m South

Thunder Bay, October 31, 2024 - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has extended the South Pond Gold Zone ("SPGZ"), contained within the Company's Great Burnt Copper-Gold project, in south-central Newfoundland 600 m to the south with significant intercepts including, 1.48g/t gold (Au) over 24.00 m, incl 3.09g/t Au over 2.00 m in SP-24-09. Hole SP-24-10 cut two zones which returned 1.04g/t Au over 20.00 m, incl 3.62g/t Au over 2.00 m in the upper zone and a lower zone of 1.54g/t Au over 25.00 m, incl 2.41g/t Au over 7.00 m, incl 5.74g/t Au over 1.00 m. These results confirm a robust gold-mineralized system at South Pond which compliment the first holes released last week, such as Hole SP-24-07 which intersected 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au and Hole SP-24-03 which intersected 43.75 m grading 1.62g/t Au. Vertical hole SP-24-11 is interpreted to be collared just west of the intended target.

Benton has completed a total of 30 diamond drill holes for a total of 3,380 m, with the last 5 holes drilled 1.5 km further south on the South Pond Gold trend (see Figure 1 drill hole location map). Table 1 below lists drill holes completed to date with results status, including three holes drilled at the South Pond Copper deposit which have pending base metal assays. Selected cross sections are also presented below in Figures 2 and 3.

The Company has now paused the current program temporarily until further assays are received and compiled for continued targeting.

The Company has diligently developed a strong exploration model to guide active work at South Pond. Focused field geological mapping and ground magnetics surveying, jointly evaluated by Benton personnel and consulting geoscientist Mike Cooley, have led to the development of a new geological and geophysical model. The model suggests that the mineralized sequence is structurally thickened due to folding and/or faulting. This has resulted in a near-surface zone of thicker mineralization that may be amenable to shallow open-pit mining methods. Testing the model is proving to be very successful with 30 diamond drill holes completed on the >2.5 km long mineralized magnetic horizon. All holes have intersected significant mineralization and thicknesses with drill core being cut and delivered to Eastern Analytical on a regular basis.

A table of the 4 holes received are below accompanied by a location map and sections showing the mineralized zone. (see Table 1).

Table 1: South Pond Drill Results

DDH # From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) SP-24-08 81.00 95.00 14.00 1.23 incl 81.00 85.00 4.00 2.33 incl 84.00 85.00 1.00 3.24 SP-24-09 32.00 56.00 24.00 1.48 incl 48.00 55.00 7.00 2.03 incl 50.00 52.00 2.00 3.09 SP-24-10 9.00 29.00 20.00 1.04 incl 27.00 29.00 2.00 3.62 incl 28.00 29.00 1.00 5.95 and 38.00 63.00 25.00 1.54 incl 51.00 58.00 7.00 2.41 incl 51.00 52.00 1.00 5.74 SP-24-12 27.00 54.07 27.07 1.08 incl 38.00 43.00 5.00 2.11 incl 38.00 39.00 1.00 4.11

Note: Widths quoted are true core length, at this early stage, further drilling is required to determine true width of mineralization

Figure 1: Drill Hole Location Map

Figure 2: Cross Section 5362855N

Figure 3: Cross section 5362525N

Benton has a 70% interest in the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project and Homeland Nickel holds the remaining 30% where they are funding their respective interest with Benton as the operator.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website).

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25 km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1, 2 and 3 drill programs returned impressive results with 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

