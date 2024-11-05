Green Bridge Metals Announces Change of CFO and Corporate Secretary

Vancouver - Green Bridge Metals Corp. (CSE: GRBM, OTCQB: GBMCF, FWB: J48, WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Christopher Gulka, CPA, CA, CFA, as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective immediately.

Christopher Gulka brings over 30 years of experience in capital markets and public markets. In 1999, he founded Working Capital Corporation, a corporate finance firm specializing in valuations, due diligence, corporate finance, and management consulting. Mr. Gulka's previous roles include serving as CFO and director of Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., a retailer and franchisor of Spiritleaf recreational cannabis stores across Canada, which was acquired by Sundial Growers Inc. in a transaction valued at approximately $130 million. Over the years, he has held CFO and director positions with various public companies across sectors such as mining, oil and gas, cannabis, and industrial. Formerly, Mr. Gulka worked as a Financial Securities Analyst at the Alberta Securities Commission and as a staff accountant at Ernst & Young. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce with Distinction from the University of Alberta (1990) and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA).

The Company has granted 25,000 restricted share units and 200,000 stock options to Mr. Gulka, pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan.

Mr. Gulka replaces Geoff Balderson who resigned from the roles of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. The company expresses its gratitude to Mr. Balderson for his valuable contributions and extends its best wishes for his future endeavors.

About Green Bridge Metals

Green Bridge Metals Corporation (formerly Mich Resources Ltd.) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring 'battery metal' rich mineral assets and the development of the Chrome Puddy property (the "Property"). The Property contains bulk-tonnage nickel and nickel-PGM mineralization hosted in mafic intrusions. The Property has exploration targets for bulk-tonnage Ni mineralization and high grade Ni-PGE mineralization.

ON BEHALF OF GREEN BRIDGE METALS,

"David Suda"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

David Suda

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.928-3101

investors@greenbridgemetals.com

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: results from the VTEMTM Plus airborne geophysical survey and channel sampling program at the Chrome Puddy nickel project; potential additional value to the nickel mineralization at Chrome Puddy; and the exploration and development of the Chrome Puddy nickel project.

Although management of the Company believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: the exploration and development of the Chrome Puddy nickel project may not result in any commercially successful outcome for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); and other risk factors as detailed from time to time.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Certain figures and references contain information supported by public and corporate references that may have been updated, changed, or modified since their referenced date.

