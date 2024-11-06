Heliostar Announces Closing of US$10M Debt Facilities to Support Acquisition of Production Assets

Vancouver, November 6, 2024 - Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of two previously-announced debt facilities with Ocean Partners USA, Inc. (the "Working Capital Facility") and Deans Knight Capital Management Ltd. (the "Transaction Closing Facility") for aggregate gross proceeds of US$10 million to support its acquisition of assets from Florida Canyon Gold Inc. (the "Acquisition"). The Company expects to complete the Acquisition on November 6, 2024.

The Company issued 1,500,000 common shares for loan establishment, which will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation in Canada.

Heliostar has drawn down US$5 million from the Transaction Closing Facility to complete the Acquisition. The full balance of the Working Capital Facility of US$5 million is available to be drawn, as required.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar aims to grow to become a mid-tier gold producer. The Company is focused on developing the 100% owned Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico and has recently entered into an agreement to acquire a portfolio of production and development assets in Mexico.

