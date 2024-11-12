Green Bridge Metals Corporation Announces Establishment of Minnesota Headquarters

Vancouver - Green Bridge Metals Corp. (CSE: GRBM, OTCQB: GBMCF, FWB: J48, WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has established an entity licensed to operate in the state of Minnesota, USA, as well as an office and core facility in the area of Duluth, Minnesota. Green Bridge Metals USA, LLC has been formed and will operate on behalf of Green Bridge Metals Corporation in the state. The establishment of a Minnesota based headquarters allows the Company to advance the plan to resample drill core from the copper (Cu)- Nickel (Ni)- Platinum Group Elements (PGE) (±Titanium (Ti)- vanadium (V)) at the Skibo project (Figure 1). With an active core facility ready to process core, the Company will begin transporting and sampling core within the month. Results from this program will provide a more comprehensive understanding of the contained Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization at Skibo, as well as shed light on the potential for Ti and V mineralization which had not been analyzed in the most recent drilling at Skibo.

In addition, this space provides a base of operations as the Company gears up for a helicopter supported Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™) survey that the Company has contracted Geotech to conduct and is tentatively scheduled to begin the last week of November. The VTEM™ survey is designed to cover all of the Titac Property as well as the Boulder area (Figure 2).

A Message from David Suda, CEO of Green Bridge Metals

"Establishing headquarters in Minnesota is a significant step toward advancing the South Contact Zone project. We are optimistic that results from the initial sampling program will add value to the Skibo area and we are excited to see results from this program."



Figure 1. Skibo prospect with current geophysical interpretation (VTEM plus magnetics) map. Coloured polygons represent identified Oxide Ultramafic Intrusion targets (magenta = new high priority, blue = previously identified, cyan = newly identified). Historical core images with massive sulphide veins containing <3% Cu and <0.8% Ni are shown with their respective locations within the property.



Figure 2. Plan map of the Titac and Boulder prospect areas showing areal extent of planned airborne geophysical survey (VTME™) as well as historical drill hole locations.

All scientific and technical information, and written disclosure in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Ajeet Milliard, Ph.D., CPG, Chief Geologist for Green Bridge Metals and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.





About Green Bridge Metals

Green Bridge Metals Corporation is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring 'battery metal' rich mineral assets and the development of the South Contact Zone (the "Property") along the basal contact of the Duluth Intrusion, north of Duluth, Minnesota. The South Contact Zone contains bulk-tonnage copper-nickel and titanium-vanadium in ilmenite hosted in ultramafic to oxide ultramafic intrusions. The Property has exploration targets for bulk-tonnage Ni mineralization, high grade Ni-Cu-PGE magmatic sulfide mineralization and titanium.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the resampling of drill core from the copper (Cu)- Nickel (Ni)- Platinum Group Elements (PGE) (±Titanium (Ti)- vanadium (V)) at the Skibo project; the upcoming planned VTEM™ airborne geophysical survey; and the general exploration and development of the South Contact Zone Properties.

Although management of the Company believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: the proposed sampling program and upcoming VTEM™ airborne geophysical survey may not occur as currently contemplated, or at all; the exploration and development of the South Contact Zone Properties may not result in any commercially successful outcome for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); and other risk factors as detailed from time to time.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Certain figures and references contain information supported by public and corporate references that may have been updated, changed, or modified since their referenced date.



