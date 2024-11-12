Hannan Announces AGM Results and Appointment of New Director

VANCOUVER, November 12, 2024 - Hannan Metals Ltd. ("Hannan" or the "Company") (TSXV:HAN)(OTC PINK:HANNF) announces the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday, November 8, 2024 (the "Meeting") in Vancouver, BC.Shareholders holding a total of 35,629,570 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 29.58% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all the matters submitted before the Meeting as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated October 2, 2024, including:

Setting the size of the Board to four directors and electing the following as directors until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company: Michael Hudson, Georgina Carnegie, Nick DeMare and David Henstridge; Appointing Davidson & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year; and The ratification of the Company's Stock Option Plan, pursuant to which the Company may grant stock options up to 10% of its issued and outstanding common shares at the time of the grant.

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board re-appointed Mr. Hudson as Executive Chairman and CEO, Mr. Lars Dahlenborg as President, Mr. Harvey Lim as Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Mariana Bermudez as Corporate Secretary. Messrs. DeMare, Henstridge and Ms. Carnegie were appointed as members of the Audit Committee.

New Director Appointment

The Company is pleased to announce that Ms. Catalina "Katty" Vargas has been appointed as a new non-indepednet director of the Company, effective immediately. Ms. Vargas has been an integral part of Hannan's leadership team since July 2019, serving as General Manager and HSEC Leader, where she has played a crucial role in stakeholder engagement and risk management for the Company's exploration activities. Her appointment to the Board brings over three decades of invaluable experience in the mining sector, particularly in Peru.

Throughout her distinguished career, Ms. Vargas has held senior management positions with numerous international mining exploration companies operating in Peru, including AngloGold Ashanti, Pasminco Exploration, The Grosso Group, Norsemont Mining, Inca One Metals, Kaizen Discovery, and Winshear Gold. Her expertise spans administration, permitting, and health, safety, environmental and community relations (HSEC). As founder of CAVATO Management Consulting Services, she has provided strategic guidance to TSX and TSXV-listed mining exploration companies. Ms. Vargas holds a degree in Business Administration and a Master's Degree in International Business Administration from UPC University Lima, complemented by post-graduate specializations in Mining and Environmental Law and Organization and Business Administration. She has further enhanced her expertise through International Management programs at Harvard Business School and Tonji University in Shanghai.

Michael Hudson, CEO of Hannan Metals, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Katty to our Board of Directors. Katty's deep understanding of the Peruvian mining sector, coupled with her extensive experience in stakeholder engagement and HSEC matters, will be invaluable as we continue to advance our projects. Katty has already demonstrated her exceptional capabilities in her role as General Manager, and her appointment to the Board further strengthens our governance and deepens our commitment to sustainable and responsible exploration in Peru."

About Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV:HAN)(OTC PINK: HANNF)

Hannan Metals Limited is a natural resources and mineral prospecting company developing sustainable resources of metal needed to meet the transition to a low carbon economy. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in Europe and Peru. Hannan is a top ten in-country explorer by area in Peru.

