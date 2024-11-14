Bedford Metals Announces Winter Exploration Plans for Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project

November 14th, 2024 - Bedford Metals Corp. (TSX-V: BFM, FWB: O8D, ISIN: CA0762301012) (the "Company" or "Bedford) is pleased to announce its Winter 2024/25 field program for the Ubiquity Lake Uranium Complex, located on the southern lip of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, adjacent to the regional-scale Cable Shear. The exploration program will be conducted in two distinct phases to further advance and define high-potential uranium targets within the project area.

Phase 1 of the program will involve a comprehensive Magnetic and Electromagnetic (EM) survey to map key bedrock structures, faults, folds, and graphitic conductors. Graphitic conductors are significant as they are often associated with uranium mineralization in the Athabasca Basin. The data collected from this survey will be integrated with historic datasets to develop a global understanding of the alteration events and the resultant uranium enrichment across the Ubiquity Lake Complex.

Phase 2 will consist of a ground Induced Polarization (IP) survey and extensive prospecting, particularly in areas where target zones have been identified. This phase will involve the collection of channel samples and the deployment of man-portable Shaw Drills, which can produce A-core and have an effective penetration of over 5m. The primary goal of this phase is to refine diamond drilling targets for the planned Fall 2025 field season.

To execute and oversee the Winter 2024/25 exploration program, Bedford has engaged Grander Exploration. Grander has a proven and successful track record in the Athabasca Basin, employing both traditional and innovative exploration techniques to optimize field activities.

Peter Born, President of Bedford, commented, "We are excited to commence our Winter 2024/25 exploration program at Ubiquity Lake. With the support of Grander Exploration and the advanced techniques we plan to deploy, we are confident that this program will advance our understanding of the project's uranium potential and refine our drilling targets for the next phase. Our recent successes and growing knowledge of the area fuel our optimism as we look forward to future exploration milestones."

Bedford remains committed to conducting all exploration activities in an environmentally responsible manner. The company prioritizes minimizing its environmental footprint and ensuring that all operations are sustainable and respectful. Additionally, Bedford values collaboration with local communities and indigenous stakeholders, ensuring that its activities bring positive benefits and are carried out transparently and cooperatively.

The Company will provide additional details on the Winter 2024/25 program as plans are finalized and preparations advance. Bedford is dedicated to keeping stakeholders informed of all significant developments.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and the President of the Company, and is responsible for and has approved the technical information contained in this release.

Bedford Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery to production.

The Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project, covering 1382 hectares, lies just south of the bottom lip of the Athabasca Basin, adjacent to ALX Uranium's Carpenter Lake Project to the east. Situated near the Cable Bay Shear Zone, parallel to the Virgin River Shear Zone, which hosts Cameco's Centennial uranium deposit, the project holds immense potential. Furthermore, it is located 100 km west of Cameco's past-producing Key Lake uranium mine, underscoring the strategic significance of its location.

The Sheppard Lake Uranium Project covers an area of approximately 2250 hectares and adjoins the Ubiquity Lake Project to the southeast. The project area is characterized by rocks of the Mudjatik domain, where uranium mineralization is typically basement-hosted, situated within shears or faults, and formed through hydrothermal redistributions of dissolved metals and subsequent redox reactions.



The Close Lake Uranium Project lies on the eastern side of the Athabasca Basin, adjoining claims held by Cameco Corp., the largest uranium producer in the world. The claim is approximately 245 hectares and lies within the primary exploration corridor, which hosts the Keys Lake Mine, the Cigar Lake Mine, and the McArthur River Mine. Access to the property is done through a network of roads and trails.

