San Lorenzo Retains Acuity Advisory for Communications and Advisory Services

CALGARY, November 14, 2024 - San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ("San Lorenzo" or the "Company") (TSXV: SLG) is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it has entered into a consulting services agreement (the "Agreement") with Acuity Advisory Corp. ("Acuity") to provide investor relations services to the Company.

Acuity was founded in 2022 to provide corporate communications and corporate advisory assistance to Canadian and U.S. listed companies, with a specific focus on the junior mining and mineral exploration sectors. Acuity's founders and principals, Jeffrey Wilson and Roger Blair, have over 25 and 22 years of public markets experience respectively, bringing to San Lorenzo extensive experience in investor relations and corporate communications within the global mining industry. Acuity's network encompasses North American and international institutional and retail investors, investment advisors, investment bankers, mining analysts, high net worth individuals and strategic investors. Acuity and its shareholders have advised San Lorenzo that they do not currently own any shares of the Company, nor do they have any right to purchase shares.

The Agreement with Acuity is effective November 1, 2024 for a twelve (12) month term, will renew monthly on an indefinite basis and may be terminated by either party with 60 days' written notice. Acuity will receive a monthly fee of $7,500, plus applicable taxes and incentive stock options ("Options") to purchase a total of 500,000 common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.12 per common share, subject to and in accordance with the terms of the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan and the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Options vest as to 25% starting three months after the Options were granted and 25% every three months thereafter.

Commenting on the engagement, Mr. Al Kroontje and Mr. Terence Walker, San Lorenzo's CEO and VP Exploration respectively, agreed that they are excited that with the assistance of Acuity, the high impact potential of the targets located on San Lorenzo's Salvadora property will be more fully communicated to the market.

About Salvador

San Lorenzo is focused on the advancement of its flagship Salvadora property - located in the mega porphyry Cu-Au belt of Chile. Salvadora is being explored for large scale copper-gold porphyry deposits and high-grade epithermal gold-silver-copper vein type deposits. With 5 separate, high impact target areas having already been identified - 4 of which having already returned significant drilling results - significant potential exists on this property located 15 km from one of Chile's most significant historically significant copper mines. That mine, the El Salvadora mine, is associated with the mega porphyry deposit of the same name and has been in continuous production since 1956 - having produced over 25 billion lbs. of copper so far.

The Company has two other properties: Nancagua, a high grade mesothermal gold-silver prospect and Punta Alta, a copper-gold-silver-cobalt prospect with related disseminated and vein style copper-gold-silver-cobalt mineralization each located within Chile's coastal IOCG belt.

San Lorenzo looks forward to providing timely updates on upcoming efforts at Salvador in the coming weeks.

