Wulonngou Mine Update

Vancouver - Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE:MUZU) ("Muzhu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly owned Chinese subsidiary Louyang Sow International Mining Company Ltd "LSM" recently completed 70 meter long adit to reach the historical F12 vein workings at the Wulonggou Gold Mine. The Wulonggou Gold Mine is located in Xishan Township, Luoning County, Henan Province, China. Luoning County and encompasses numerous gold-silver producing mines and historical producers.



Click Image To View Full Size

Muzhu is currently reviewing samples taken from the F12 vein, in areas previously mined to confirm that they are consistent with the Chinese historical F12 records and with some of the other veins of Wulonggou Gold Mine that are currently being worked. Based on the results of this review Muzhu will determine how to proceed.

The F12 is one of several veins identified in the Wulonngou Gold Mine, of which three are still being actively worked. Production on the F12 vein ceased in 1999 when a provincial highway was constructed, and the mine entrance was deemed too close to the proposed highway.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dwayne Yaretz,

CEO

Muzhu Mining Ltd. Phone: 778-709-3398

Email: info@muzhumining.ca

Website: muzhumining.ca

Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec. As well, Muzhu has executed two option agreements to acquire up to 80% of the Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG and LMM Properties in the Henan Province located in China.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.