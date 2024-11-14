Mineros S.A. (TSX:MSA, MINEROS:CB) ("Mineros" or the "Company") announces that Alan Wancier, Chief Financial Officer of the Company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on November 19, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.
The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants following the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.
For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-msa/.
ABOUT MINEROS S.A.
Mineros is a gold mining company headquartered in Medellin, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with relatively low-cost mines in Colombia and Nicaragua and a pipeline of development and exploration projects throughout the region.
The board of directors and management of Mineros have extensive experience in mining, corporate development, finance and sustainability. Mineros has a long track record of maximizing shareholder value and delivering solid annual dividends. For almost 50 years Mineros has operated with a focus on safety and sustainability at all its operations.
Mineros' common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MSA", and on the Colombia Stock Exchange under the symbol "MINEROS".
Contact
For further information, please contact: Ann Wilkinson Vice President, Investor Relations +1 416-357-5511 relacion.inversionistas@mineros.com.co Investor.relations@mineros.com.co
