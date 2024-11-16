Gold Mountain Announces New Interim CEO and New Director

VANCOUVER, November 15, 2024 - Gold Mountain Mining Corp. (TSX:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") announces that Bruce Sifton, a Director of the Company, has assumed the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer effective immediately, following the resignation of CEO and Director, Ronald Woo.

Mr. Sifton has been with Gold Mountain since June 19, 2024. He has in-depth experience in metallurgical recovery optimization and improving economic outputs on resource projects. Mr. Sifton has 25 years of experience in precious metals, critical minerals and coal sectors of the mining industry. He holds a BSc. (Chemistry) and Master of Engineering (Chemical) from the University of New Brunswick.

Gold Mountain will provide an update when a permanent CEO has been appointed.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Wylie Hui to the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Wylie Hui is passionate about helping businesses flourish in this dynamic business environment. He has over 25 years of financial and operational experience primarily in the mining and metals industry with a proven track record for improved financial reporting, risk management, and administration processes and functions. Mr. Hui brings these experiences to Gold Mountain.

Mr. Hui currently serves as CFO & Corporate Secretary of Eastern Platinum Limited. Previous experience includes service as CFO of several national, international and listed mining companies including Tintina Resources Inc. (now Sandfire Resources America Inc.) developing the Black Butte Copper Project; and provided CFO, controllership, and consulting services to BQE Water Inc., Universal Mineral Services Limited, Sombrero Resources Inc., Tier One Silver Inc., Fury Gold Mines Ltd., and Torq Resources Inc. Wylie also worked for two international accounting firms, Ernst & Young LLP and BDO LLP.

About Gold Mountain Mining

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver exploration and development company focused on the Elk Gold Project, a producing mine located 57 KM from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's new website at www.gold-mountain.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release and are not purely historical including any information relating to statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future and often, but not always, use words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties including permit uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the price of gold; and the results of current exploration. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Gold Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

