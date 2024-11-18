Green Bridge Metals Corporation Appoints Robert G. Krause to Board of Directors

Vancouver, November 18, 2024 - Green Bridge Metals Corp. (CSE: GRBM, OTCQB: GBMCF, FWB: J48, WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert G. Krause to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Krause brings over four decades of expertise in mineral exploration and development across North, Central, and South America, bolstering Green Bridge's ongoing efforts to advance its exploration projects and high-potential properties across the region.

Mr. Krause graduated from the University of British Columbia in 1985 and has since held multiple senior roles within the mining sector, including exploration geologist, project manager, and Vice President of Exploration. His extensive experience spans the discovery, management, and expansion of mineral deposits, with a notable focus on gold, copper, nickel, and platinum-group-element (PGE) resources.

Among his career highlights, Mr. Krause led the exploration team responsible for discovering a +1-million-ounce gold-equivalent deposit in Honduras, later acquired by Geomaque Mines and subsequently by Glamis Gold. His work has encompassed leading projects in some of the world's most challenging environments, from the Arctic to the Andes, managing exploration budgets exceeding multi-million dollars, and securing venture capital for junior mining companies.

Beyond his exploration achievements, Mr. Krause's entrepreneurial spirit has driven the growth of his own geological consulting firm, which has advised mining operations on both strategic and operational fronts. He has served in various board and advisory roles, contributing to the growth and corporate strategy of multiple mining companies, with a reputation for creating shareholder value.

"We are thrilled to welcome Robert to our Board of Directors," said David Suda, Green Bridge CEO. "His deep geological knowledge, proven success in discovery and development, and his extensive experience across diverse geological settings will be instrumental as we advance our projects and build long-term value for our shareholders."

Green Bridge Metals is confident that Mr. Krause's appointment will enhance its strategic initiatives as the Company explores new avenues for growth and development within the mineral exploration sector.

About Green Bridge Metals

Green Bridge Metals Corporation is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring 'battery metal' rich mineral assets and the development of the South Contact Zone (the "Property") along the basal contact of the Duluth Intrusion, north of Duluth, Minnesota. The South Contact Zone contains bulk-tonnage copper-nickel and titanium-vanadium in ilmenite hosted in ultramafic to oxide ultramafic intrusions. The Property has exploration targets for bulk-tonnage Ni mineralization, high grade Ni-Cu-PGE magmatic sulfide mineralization and titanium.

