Viscount and Centerra Gold Commences Drilling at Cherry Creek, Nevada

Vancouver, November 19, 2024 - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTC Pink: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or "the Company") and our partner, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra") (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) have started their drill program at our Cherry Creek property in Nevada.

The first target is an area with a large soil and rock sample molybdenum and gold geochemical anomaly. The area is underlain gold bearing jasperoid which occurs along the upper and lower contact of the Eureka Quartzite. Jasperoids are iron rich silicious bodies that form when silica floods into a susceptible host rock or contact along with hydrothermal fluids related to a potentially mineralizing event. Not all jasperoids are mineralized, but they are a good indication of mineralization nearby or at depth.

The magnetic anomaly of the first target is dipping moderately to the east and may represent a magnetic dike or porphyry related to the large Eocene age pluton that underlies the entire Cherry Creek mining district. The combined magnetic and molybdenum anomalies area are suggestive of a mineralized porphyry at depth. A porphyry in this area could be the engine driving the silver plus base metal veins, CRD occurrences, and Carlin type gold mineralization in the district.

The second target is to test the continuation of the mineralized Exchequer Fault zone where it extends into the southwest part of our property. The Exchequer Fault is a through-going, deep seated, northeast trending structure that likely served as a plumbing system for the main Cherry Creek district. It has several parallel subsidiary faults, and splays that widen its footprint. These features are likely the source for the gold mineralization on claims to the southwest of Cherry Creek.

Approximately seven Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes, for 1,500 meters of drilling.

The map below shows the relative positions of the features discussed above and the approximate location of the planned drilling.





Plan View of the Two Overlapping Drill Targets and Features at Cherry Creek

About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTC Pink: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining is a project generator and an exploration company with a portfolio of silver and gold properties in the Western United States, including Silver Cliff in Colorado and Cherry Creek in Nevada.

The Silver Cliff property in Colorado lies within the historic Hardscrabble Silver District in the Wet Mountain Valley, Custer County, south-central Colorado. It is located 44 miles WSW of Pueblo, Colorado, and has year-around access by paved road. The property consists of 96 lode claims where high grade silver, gold and base metal production came from numerous mines during the period 1878 to the early 1900's. The property underwent substantial exploration between 1967 and 1992 and is interpreted to encompass a portion of a large caldera and highly altered sequence of tertiary rhyolitic flows to host deposits with both precious and base metals. This has been demonstrated in the ore historically extracted from the numerous underground and surface mining operations. Based on the accumulated data and feasibility study, Tenneco Minerals made the decision with silver at $5.00 USD an ounce to construct at that time a $35,000,000 USD milling operation for the extraction of the silver reserves at Silver Cliff. Shortly thereafter Tenneco's Mining Unit was sold, and the planned milling operation was abandoned.

The Cherry Creek exploration property is in an area commonly known as the Cherry Creek Mining District, located approximately 50 miles north of the town of Ely, White Pine County, Nevada. Cherry Creek consists of 578 unpatented and 17 patented claims as well as mill rights. Cherry Creek includes more than 20 past producing mines. In January 2021, Viscount entered an exploration earn - in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc. Centerra is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye and other markets worldwide.

