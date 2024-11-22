West Vault Announces Resignation and Appointment of Director

Vancouver, November 21, 2024 - West Vault Mining Inc. (TSXV: WVM) (OTCQX: WVMDF) ("West Vault" or the "Company") announces that Stephen Quin has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective November 21, 2024. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Quin or his time, services, and for the valuable contributions he made during his tenure as a director and wish him well in his future endeavors.

The Company also announces the appointment of Frank R. Hallam as a director of the Company with effect from November 21, 2024. Mr. Hallam co-founded the Company in 2010 and has served as a director previously. He is currently the Company's CFO and Corporate Secretary. He was also a co-founder of MAG Silver Corp., West Timmins Mining Inc. and Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Mr. Hallam is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant, was formerly an auditor in the public mining practice of Coopers & Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers) and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University.

About West Vault Mining Inc.

West Vault is committed to maximizing shareholder value through its low-risk gold-in-ground strategy, which involves acquiring, advancing, holding, developing, and selling high-quality development gold projects in the best mining jurisdiction.

On behalf of the Board of West Vault Mining Inc.

Sandy McVey

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, statements regarding the appointment of a new director. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "maximizing shareholder value", "low risk", "high quality", "best", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward looking statements. Although West Vault believes that such information as set out in this press release is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and estimates will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230941