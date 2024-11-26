Azarga Metals - Option Maintenance Payment in Shares

VANCOUVER, November 26, 2024 - Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) has elected to settle its option maintenance payment of $33,500 by the issue of 670,000 common shares (the "Shares") at an issue price of $0.05 with Sabre Gold Mines Corp., pursuant to the terms of the Marg Project Option Agreement announced on January 8, 2024.

The Shares issued are subject to an eighteen-month hold period, in accordance with the terms of the Marg Project Option Agreement.

AZARGA METALS CORP.

Gordon Tainton,

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext. 3 or visit www.azargametals.com. The address of the head office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

