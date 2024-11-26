Enduro Metals Intercepts 10.01 g/t Gold over 12.45m at McLymont Fault

Kelowna, November 26, 2024 - Enduro Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENDR) (OTCQB: ENDMF) (FSE: SOG0) ("Enduro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its 2024 drill program at the Newmont Lake property. The drilling consisted of four oriented diamond drill holes, totalling 1,248 meters, in the NW Zone of the McLymont Fault. The holes were planned to test a reinterpreted model of structural controls on gold mineralization at the NW Zone; one of several zones of gold mineralization along the McLymont Fault.

Highlights

NW24-02: 10.01 g/t Au, 12.12 g/t Ag, and 0.37% Cu over 12.45m starting at 44.00m, within a broader interval of 24.70m grading 5.17 g/t Au, 6.34 g/t Ag, and 0.20% Cu starting at 44.00m.

All drill holes intersected gold associated with mineralized structures.

Successfully determined structural orientation and controls of important gold-bearing conduits and areas of concentration.

New structural framework sets the basis for refined targeting in the NW Zone and along the 20km strike of the McLymont Fault.

Cole Evans, CEO of Enduro Metals commented, "The four holes drilled at McLymont in 2024 tested a new structural interpretation of controls on gold-mineralization based on detailed mapping and orientation studies of structures in previously drilled core. Our analysis of the program's results suggests that structures have an apparent dip of 60-80 degrees to the north west. If this is correct, drilling to-date has largely missed these structures, which creates a real opportunity to materially expand the gold system at the NW Zone and beyond.

Developing a better understanding of the structural controls on gold mineralization at the NW Zone and along the 20 km strike of the McLymont fault has greatly enhanced our ability to target potentially economic mineralization and develop a resource."

Hole ID:

From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)

Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Copper

(%) NW24-01

68.46 77.00 8.54

1.00 3.73 0.13



98.50 103.00 4.50

2.72 11.42 0.09 NW24-02

44.00 60.87 24.70

5.17 6.34 0.20 incl.

44.00 56.45 12.45

10.01 12.12 0.37 incl.

44.00 50.39 6.39

18.01 20.55 0.47 NW24-03

134.09 207.50 73.41

0.49 0.92 0.07 incl.

201.00 203.00 2.00

3.97 0.85 0.01 NW24-04

307.39 308.00 0.61

4.01 0.18 -



316.56 317.45 0.89

8.18 0.81 -

Table 1: Reported assay intervals for NW24-01, NW24-02, NW24-03, and NW24-04. Please note that the interval from 44.00-46.29m in NW24-02 experienced 0.80cm of core loss due to faulting. While the interval represents true depth, the actual recovered meterage in this sample was 1.49m.

Figure 1: Plan view map of drill hole locations at the McLymont Gold Zone.

Figure 1: Plan view map of drill hole locations at the McLymont Gold Zone.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/231355_280e518124648808_002full.jpg

The NW Zone of McLymont is a high-grade gold target which has been the subject of the majority of the historic drilling on the Newmont Lake Property. Enduro has identified several similar occurrences along the +20 km McLymont Fault. The recent discovery by Seabridge Gold near the property's southern boundary has further enhanced the prospectivity of the McLymont Fault.

The 2024 drilling campaign was designed to test a structural theory derived from observations in historical drill core and assay data. Historic core reveals sinuous, low-angle (sub-parallel to the core axis) structures (see Fig. 2), while assay patterns indicate intervals of mineralization consistent with northwest-dipping controlling structures. This suggests that both recent and historical drilling may have been oriented subparallel to these features, potentially underestimating their extent.

These mineralized structures manifest as fracture zones, discrete vein sets, or skarnified zones, depending on the host lithology. For instance, in carbonate-rich lithologies such as limestone, gold-rich skarn zones are likely to form, whereas clastic sedimentary rocks may host discrete quartz-sulfide veins capable of hosting significant gold mineralization.

Figure 2: Sinuous, sub-parallel to core axis structure with shallow NW-dipping horsetail or flower structures radiating from the main structure.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/231355_280e518124648808_003full.jpg

Drilling was conducted from two pad set ups, with a pair of holes drilled from each pad as shown in Figures 3 and 4.

Figure 3: Cross-section of Pad 1 drilling, including holes NW24-01 and NW24-02, looking Southwest.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/231355_280e518124648808_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Cross-section of Pad 2 drilling, including holes NW24-03 and NW24-04, looking Southwest.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/231355_280e518124648808_005full.jpg

Using oriented core, the technical team has developed a new theory with respect to the orientation of gold-bearing structures. Structures were intersected at ~60-80-degree alpha angles, indicating a high likelihood of northwest-dipping orientations. This represents a shift in the geological interpretation of the NW Zone. Future exploration planning will be predicated on this new structural theory.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Maurizio Napoli, P. Geo., Director for Enduro Metals, a Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its Newmont Lake Project; a total 688km2 property located between Eskay Creek, Snip, and Galore Creek within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, the Company's geological team have outlined multiple deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy, newly discovered copper-gold porphyry mineralization at North Toe, and a large 10km x 4km geochemical anomaly hosting various gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and lead mineralization along the newly discovered Chachi Corridor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

ENDURO METALS CORPORATION

"Cole Evans"

Chief Executive Officer

