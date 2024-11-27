Juggernaut Announces Update on 2024 Annual and Special Meeting

Vancouver, November 27, 2024 - Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut") announces that it has filed an amended Notice of Meeting and Record Date, moving its upcoming Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") to January 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. PST. The November 12, 2024, Record Date remains unchanged. The Company's notice of meeting, management information circular and proxy form (the "Meeting Materials") will be mailed to shareholders on December 6, 2024.

Copies of the Meeting Materials, including the form of proxy, will also be filed and available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://juggernautexploration.com/ as of December 6, 2024.

With the ongoing Canada Post strike, the Meeting Materials may not be delivered on time to all shareholders, but shareholders can contact Teresa Kwan at Computershare Investor Services at Teresa.Kwan@computershare.com to obtain their control number and will be able to cast their vote for the upcoming Meeting.

If a shareholder holds shares through an intermediary such as a brokerage firm, they are to contact their intermediary directly for copies of the Meeting Materials.

The voting deadline for the Meeting is at 11:00 a.m. PST on January 3, 2025.

The Company also advises that, further to its November 22, 2024, news release, the 537,564 non-transferable broker warrants issued pursuant to their recently closed flow-through private placement have an exercise price of $0.085, not $0.12 as previously stated.

About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is an explorer and generator of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. All of its projects are in world-class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Juggernaut is a member and active supporter of CASERM, an organization representing a collaborative venture between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Juggernaut's key strategic cornerstone shareholder is Crescat Capital.

Qualified Person Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Juggernaut Exploration's projects.

For more information, please contact

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Dan Stuart

President, Director, and Chief Executive Officer

604-559-8028

info@juggernautexploration.com

www.juggernautexploration.com

