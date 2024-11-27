Muzhu Receives DTC Eligibility & Lists on (OTCQB) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE)
Effective November 7, 2024, Muzhu's shares were listed for trading on the OTCQB(R) under the symbol, "MUZUF" and became DTC eligible as of November 26, 2024. This US marketplace will provide current and future US-based investors with greater access, ease of trading, home country disclosure, current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes on www.otcmarkets.com.
The Company is also pleased to announce its common shares are now listed for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "Y33". The Muzhu's FSE stock quote can be accessed here: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/integral-metals-corp.
"Achieving DTC eligibility is a significant step forward for Muzhu, as it simplifies trading for our U.S. investors and expands access to a broader audience," commented Dwayne Yaretz, CEO, "These milestone listings aligns with our commitment to enhancing liquidity and shareholder value, making it easier and more efficient for investors in the U.S. and Europe to participate in the growth of Muzhu as we advance our gold and silver exploration activities in Quebec and China."
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Dwayne Yaretz, CEO
Muzhu Mining Ltd. Phone: 778-709-3398
Email: info@muzhumining.ca
Website: muzhumining.ca
Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec. As well, Muzhu has executed two option agreements to acquire up to 80% of the Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG and LMM Properties in the Henan Province located in China.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.