Muzhu Receives DTC Eligibility & Lists on (OTCQB) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE)

Vancouver, November 27, 2024 - Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE:MUZU) (FSE:Y33) (OTCQB:MUZUF) ("Muzhu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility streamlines the trading process, making it more efficient for investors and brokers. As a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), DTC handles electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. With DTC eligibility, Muzhu's shares can now be traded across a wider network of brokerage firms, accelerating the settlement process and improving access for a broader range of investors.

Effective November 7, 2024, Muzhu's shares were listed for trading on the OTCQB(R) under the symbol, "MUZUF" and became DTC eligible as of November 26, 2024. This US marketplace will provide current and future US-based investors with greater access, ease of trading, home country disclosure, current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes on www.otcmarkets.com.

The Company is also pleased to announce its common shares are now listed for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "Y33". The Muzhu's FSE stock quote can be accessed here: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/integral-metals-corp.

"Achieving DTC eligibility is a significant step forward for Muzhu, as it simplifies trading for our U.S. investors and expands access to a broader audience," commented Dwayne Yaretz, CEO, "These milestone listings aligns with our commitment to enhancing liquidity and shareholder value, making it easier and more efficient for investors in the U.S. and Europe to participate in the growth of Muzhu as we advance our gold and silver exploration activities in Quebec and China."

Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec. As well, Muzhu has executed two option agreements to acquire up to 80% of the Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG and LMM Properties in the Henan Province located in China.

