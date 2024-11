Results of Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, November 27, 2024 - In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 & section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the following information is provided to the ASX in relation to the resolutions passed by the shareholders of Mithril Silver and Gold Ltd. (Company) at its Annual General Meeting held on 27 November 2024.

All resolutions were decided by a poll and were passed.

A summary of the voting results is set out on the attached page.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Company Secretary.

-ENDS-

For further information contact:

John Skeet Managing Director and CEO jskeet@mithrilresources.com.au +61 435 766 809 Mark Flynn Investor Relations mflynn@mithrilresources.com.au +61 416 068 733



