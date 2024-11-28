VANCOUVER, November 27, 2024 - Rush Rare Metals Corp. (CSE:RSH) ("Rush" or the "Company) is pleased to advise that Rush's earn-in partner on the Copper Mountain uranium property in Wyoming, Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE:M)(OTCQB:MYRUF)(FRA:C3Q) ("Myriad"), has announced that it has completed its maiden drill program at the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA. Myriad's news release dated November 27, 2024, can be found here.

Peter Smith, Rush's CEO, commented "Myriad has done an excellent job with its maiden drill program at Copper Mountain. Thus far, results verify and exceed historical results in the Canning Deposit area, and it also appears that new, deeper zones of mineralization have been encountered. This work will certainly help inform more extensive drilling in 2025, and we are equally excited to see exploration expanded to include some of the other highly prospective areas, such as Midnight, Knob, Bonanza, Mint and others, all already identified by Union Pacific and others with millions in historical exploration spending. As the size and vast potential of this project continues to grow, so does the benefit to Rush and its shareholders."

About Rush Rare Metals Corp.

Rush Rare Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Boxi Property located in the Province of Québec, Canada. Rush also owns the Copper Mountain Project located in Wyoming, USA, which it has optioned to Myriad Uranium Corp. Rush currently has a 100% interest in both properties. For further information, please refer to Rush's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact Rush by email at psmith@rushraremetals.com or by telephone at 778.999.7030, or refer to Rush's website at www.rushraremetals.com.

Rush Contacts:

Peter Smith

Chief Executive Officer

psmith@rushraremetals.com

Mineralization hosted on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties. Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

