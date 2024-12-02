Stallion Uranium Positioned for Discovery: Appoints Former NexGen, Hathor Geologist, Matthew Schwab as incoming CEO

VANCOUVER, Dec. 02, 2024 - Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: FE0) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Matthew Schwab as CEO of the Company effective November 29th, 2024. Mr. Schwab is an acclaimed exploration geologist and experienced executive located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan where he has played pivotal roles in the discovery and development of multiple significant uranium deposits.

Matthew Schwab's Career Highlights:

Senior Exploration Geologist at NexGen Energy Ltd. where he was instrumental in the targeting and discovery of the Arrow uranium deposit in February of 2014.

Member of the development team with Hathor Exploration Ltd., who contributed to the sale of the Roughrider deposit to Rio Tinto in January of 2012 for $654M.

Co-Founder and Senior Vice President of Axiom Exploration Group Ltd., an international consulting firm focused on the provision of geological, geophysical, and environmental services to the mineral exploration and natural resources sectors.

Former President, CEO, Senior Advisor, and Founder of multiple successful private consulting firms in the mineral exploration and E&P sectors of the Canadian mining and petroleum industries.

More recently, President & CEO of Kraken Energy Corp., a CSE listed uranium exploration and development company where he successfully assembled a portfolio of high value uranium properties in the southern United States.



Drew Zimmerman, outgoing CEO of Stallion Uranium said, "Stallion pivoted into the uranium market two years ago with the conviction that uranium and nuclear power were going to see a renaissance unlike any other. Given that view, we established key landholdings in the underexplored southwestern Athabasca Basin and built on those initial claims through a JV with Atha Energy to hold the largest land package in the region with the sole focus of finding the next world class uranium deposit."

"The Stallion team has done incredible work to transform that land package from the unknown into 9 tier-one targets with incredible discovery potential. As Stallion moves into a more technical phase of exploration, I'm excited to announce that Matthew Schwab, with a history of discovery in the basin, will lead the team to drive that exploration success! I look forward to supporting the Company in my new role as an active board member."

Stallion extends its gratitude to Drew Zimmerman for his dedication and leadership over the past four years. His hard work and diligence have provided a strong foundation for the Company moving forward. Mr. Zimmerman will remain on the board of the Company, and Stallion wishes Mr. Zimmerman all the best in his future endeavors, knowing that he will bring his enthusiasm, vision, and expertise to bear wherever he goes.

Matthew Schwab, Stallion's incoming CEO and Director stated, "With a continually growing and ever evolving worldwide uranium sector, I am excited for this opportunity to lead the team at Stallion Uranium and move back into the Athabasca Basin. I have great confidence that together with the group of professionals at Stallion, we can leverage our combined experience to take full advantage of our current land package while seizing new opportunities to become a leading exploration company in one of the world's most prolific uranium districts. With surging demand and division of global supply, now is the time to move forward aggressively to provide 'Fuel for the Future with Uranium' and Stallion Uranium is poised to make that vision a reality."

About Stallion Uranium Corp.

Stallion Uranium is working to 'Fuel the Future with Uranium' through the exploration of roughly 2,700 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. For more information visit stallionuranium.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Stallion Uranium Corp.

Drew Zimmerman

Director

Corporate Office: 700 - 838 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 0A6

T: 778-686-0973

info@stallionuranium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this material change report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.